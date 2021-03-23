Home / Cricket / Fans feel Vaughan may have hampered India's chances with his 'early One day series prediction' on Twitter
cricket

Fans feel Vaughan may have hampered India's chances with his 'early One day series prediction' on Twitter

India and England will play a three-match ODI series that begins on Tuesday at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 23, 2021 09:06 AM IST
Former England captain Michael Vaughan posted this photo on Instagram(Instagram/Michael Vaughan)

Team India have twice shown that when their backs are to the wall, they always come back to triumph. They lost the first Test in Chennai to England but bounced back to clinch the series 3-1. Team India were again on the backfoot after England took a 2-1 lead in the five-match T20 International series. However, Virat Kohli and Co. again showed their pedigree by making a comeback and winning the series 3-2.

India now have a chance to inflict a tour whitewash on England as both teams switch focus to the 50-over format. India and England will play a three-match ODI series that begins on Tuesday at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

READ | Virat Kohli quotes lines from Hindi song when asked about KL Rahul's performance

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan has faced the wrath of the Indian fans on Twitter. Vaughan made a prediction that India will lose in all formats in Australia but it proved to be wrong as the team went on to win the T20I and Test series Down Under.

Then, Vaughan made fun of the pitches on offer during the Test series in India with his tweets. Now the 46-year-old has made another prediction for the ODI series between India and England.

However, the Indian fans continued to troll Vaughan even though he predicted the series going India's way. Here's why:-

Even former India batsman Aakash Chopra replied to Vaughan saying that India are also without their top bowlers in Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja.

Vaughan was highly impressed with Virat and Rohit during the fifth T20I as he said that the duo reminded him of ‘Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar’.

“Sometimes you just need a little bit of luck and stumble across the right batting order. India have done that with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma opening. I’m sure that was not their intention at the start of the series. But today they reminded me of Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar. In a T20 innings you have 120 balls to spread across your players so if you are India then you want Virat and Rohit to face the maximum amount. The rest of the Indian line up can go for it because they know Virat will play in such a solid way,” Vaughan wrote in an article for Telegraph.

