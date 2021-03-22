India vs England 1st ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs ENG 1st ODI Live on TV and Online

Team India and England, after battling it out in the four-match Test series and five-match T20I series, now gear up for the final leg of this tour- the ODI series. India have won both the series so far and this the visitors' last chance to salvage something from the long tour. All three matches will take place at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

Here is all you need to know about India vs England 1st ODI:

Where will the 1st ODI between India and England take place?

The 1st ODI between India and England will take place at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

At what time does the 1st ODI between India and England begin?

The 1st ODI between India and England will begin at 01:30 PM IST on Tuesday (March 23th). The toss will take place at 1:00 PM IST.

Where and how to watch live coverage of the 1st ODI between India and England?

The 1st ODI between India and England will be aired live on Star Sports Network.

How to watch 1st ODI between India and England online and mobile?

The online streaming of 1st ODI between India and England will be available on Hotstar.