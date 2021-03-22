IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / India vs England 1st ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs ENG 1st ODI Live on TV and Online
Team India celebrates at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad.(Twitter)
Team India celebrates at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad.(Twitter)
cricket

India vs England 1st ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs ENG 1st ODI Live on TV and Online

  • India vs England 1st ODI Live Streaming: All you need to know about live streaming details on Hotstar, match timings, venue for India vs England 1st ODI Match at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 04:55 PM IST

Team India and England, after battling it out in the four-match Test series and five-match T20I series, now gear up for the final leg of this tour- the ODI series. India have won both the series so far and this the visitors' last chance to salvage something from the long tour. All three matches will take place at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

Here is all you need to know about India vs England 1st ODI:

Where will the 1st ODI between India and England take place?

The 1st ODI between India and England will take place at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

At what time does the 1st ODI between India and England begin?

The 1st ODI between India and England will begin at 01:30 PM IST on Tuesday (March 23th). The toss will take place at 1:00 PM IST.

Where and how to watch live coverage of the 1st ODI between India and England?

The 1st ODI between India and England will be aired live on Star Sports Network.

How to watch 1st ODI between India and England online and mobile?

The online streaming of 1st ODI between India and England will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard, and latest updates of the 1st ODI between India and England on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india vs england indian cricket team
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
India's captain Virat Kohli raises his bat.(AP)
India's captain Virat Kohli raises his bat.(AP)
cricket

'Need to understand my role as opener': Kohli says he will open in IPL

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 05:05 PM IST
India captain Virat Kohli, after India's win in the 5th T20I against England, had expressed a desire to open in the future as well.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Team India celebrates at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad.(Twitter)
Team India celebrates at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad.(Twitter)
cricket

IND vs ENG 1st ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch Live on TV & Online

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 04:55 PM IST
  • India vs England 1st ODI Live Streaming: All you need to know about live streaming details on Hotstar, match timings, venue for India vs England 1st ODI Match at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Suresh Raina (L), Cheteshwar Pujara (R)(HT Collage)
Suresh Raina (L), Cheteshwar Pujara (R)(HT Collage)
ipl

‘All geared up': Raina, Pujara begin preparations for IPL 2021 - WATCH

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 05:00 PM IST
MS Dhoni & Co. will begin their campaign in the IPL 2021 against Delhi Capitals on April 10 in Mumbai.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Cricket generic image.(Getty)
Cricket generic image.(Getty)
cricket

Unified body for differently-abled cricketers formed

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 03:55 PM IST
Groups running differently-abled cricket have joined hands to form DCCI, which was needed to get BCCI recognition.
READ FULL STORY
Close
England captain Eoin Morgan and pacer Jofra Archer(REUTERS)
England captain Eoin Morgan and pacer Jofra Archer(REUTERS)
cricket

‘We’ll give him full attention’: Eoin Morgan gives update on Archer’s injury

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 03:45 PM IST
The ECB issued a statement on Monday, confirming Archer’s unavailability in the ODIs and the initial phase of Indian Premier League 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ben Stokes with Virat Kohli.(PTI)
Ben Stokes with Virat Kohli.(PTI)
cricket

'He's keen to play': Morgan reveals why Stokes was not rested from ODI series

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 03:25 PM IST
On being asked about the reasons behind not resting Stokes, England captain Eoin Morgan said that he wished to play in the series, hence it was not considered.
READ FULL STORY
Close
R Ashwin looks on. (Getty Images)
R Ashwin looks on. (Getty Images)
cricket

'This is everything': Ashwin wins praise from England's Alex Hartley

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 03:32 PM IST
The exchange occurred during the second T20I on Sunday when the off-spinner sent out a tweet to laud South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt and her impressive batting.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulka and Ricky Ponting.(Reuters/File)
Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulka and Ricky Ponting.(Reuters/File)
cricket

Kohli one ton away from equaling Tendulkar's feat, breaking Ponting's record

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 05:05 PM IST
It has also been 1 year and 222 days since Kohli scored a century in the 50-overs format. His last ODI hundred was against Australia at Ranchi on March 8th, 2019.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Virat Kohli along with Anushka Sharma with baby Vamika arrive in Pune. (screengrab)(Instagram)
Virat Kohli along with Anushka Sharma with baby Vamika arrive in Pune. (screengrab)(Instagram)
cricket

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli land in Pune with daughter Vamika for ODIs- WATCH

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 02:24 PM IST
  • India skipper Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma landed in Pune with daughter Vamika for the upcoming ODI series against England.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Eoin Morgan celebrates a wicket with Mark Wood. (BCCI)
Eoin Morgan celebrates a wicket with Mark Wood. (BCCI)
cricket

Captain Morgan and his men: Why England are still favourites for the World T20

By Somshuvra Laha, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 02:16 PM IST
  • This England team would be a top contender at the world cup no matter how this series had turned out.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Virat Kohli and Michael Vaughan.(File)
Virat Kohli and Michael Vaughan.(File)
cricket

Vaughan says 'RCB will be lot stronger' with Virat Kohli opening innings

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 01:38 PM IST
Former England captain Michael Vaughan believes it would be a good idea for Virat Kohli to open for RCB in IPL.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Suryakumar Yadav in action against England in Ahmedabad.(Twitter)
Suryakumar Yadav in action against England in Ahmedabad.(Twitter)
cricket

India predicted XI for 1st ODI: Will Suryakumar pip Iyer at No. 4 for India?

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 04:52 PM IST
  • Suryakumar Yadav has emerged as a bright prospect for the No.4 spot for India, but with Iyer being a regular in that position, he could retain his place.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Brad Hogg knows his pick for India's three fast bowler for T20 World Cup. (Getty/BCCI)
Brad Hogg knows his pick for India's three fast bowler for T20 World Cup. (Getty/BCCI)
cricket

'You surely need them there': Hogg picks India's fast-bowling trio for T20 WC

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 01:18 PM IST
  • If it was up to Brad Hogg, he knows exactly which three bowlers to pick for the T20 World Cup to lead India's fast bowling.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Photo of former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra(Twitter)
Photo of former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra(Twitter)
cricket

Aakash Chopra lists out the 'major positives' from T20I series

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 03:18 PM IST
  • There was all to play for in the final T20I at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. But when it mattered the most, the Indian batsmen brought their A-game to the field.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Cricket - First Twenty20 International - India v England - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India - March 12, 2021 India's Shikhar Dhawan walks off after losing his wicket REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui(REUTERS)
Cricket - First Twenty20 International - India v England - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India - March 12, 2021 India's Shikhar Dhawan walks off after losing his wicket REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui(REUTERS)
cricket

Focus on Dhawan, as India eyes winning start in ODI series against England

PTI, Pune
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 12:17 PM IST
The series is particularly important for the 35-year-old Dhawan, who failed to make an impact in the first T20 in Ahmedabad before warming the benches the remaining two games which India won.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP