India vs England 1st T20 Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs ENG match live coverage online

India will be asked to make a quick turnaround from their disappointing loss at Edgbaston in Birmingham, drawing the Test series 2-2. They will now prepare form a three-match T20I series, beginning on Thursday, 7 July, followed by a three-match ODI series, an important set of matches against one of the world’s strongest white-ball sides ahead of the T20 World Cup later this year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Good news for India comes in the form of captain Rohit Sharma’s return to the national team, having missed the Test match due to Covid-19. He will lead the squad which played a two-match series against Ireland, before being joined by the full squad for the rest of the tour.

India last played at the Ageas Bowl in the WTC final against New Zealand, and will be seeking redemption for that loss as well.

India and England last faced off in a T20I series in the five-match series held in India last March, with all matches taking place in Ahmedabad. India won that series 3-2, and will be looking for a repeat of that success.

Here are the live streaming details for England vs India 1st T20I:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

When will England vs India 1st T20I be played?

England vs India 1st T20I will be played on Thursday, July 7, at 10:30 PM IST (6:00 PM local time). The toss will take place at 10:00 PM IST.

Where will England vs India 1st T20I be played?

England vs India 1st T20I will be played at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton, England.

Which TV channels will broadcast the 1st T20I between England and India?

The 1st T20I between England and India will broadcast on Sony Sports Network - Sony Six and Sony Six HD.

How to watch the live streaming of the 1st T20I between England and India?

The live streaming of the 1st T20I between England and India will be available on Sony Liv. You can also catch the live commentary, score updates here at hindustantimes.com/cricket.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON