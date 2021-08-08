India vs England 1st Test: Jasprit Bumrah's name goes up on honours board after fifer at Trent Bridge - VIDEO

India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah got his name up on the honours board at Trent Bridge after the right-arm bowler registered a five-wicket haul in Nottingham on Day 4 of the first Test against England. It was Bumrah's 2nd fifer in England, with the first one coming in his maiden Test in the country in 2018.

Apart from dismissing England captain Joe Root for 109, Bumrah also picked the wickets of Dom Sibley, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, and Stuart Broad, in the 2nd innings, as India bundled out the hosts for 303, setting themselves a target of 209.

A video of Bumrah's name being placed on the honours board at Trent Bridge was posted by the BCCI on their official Twitter

In the video, Bumrah's name was placed under Ollie Robinson, who had also taken a five-wicket haul in the first Test. The India speedster was also seen in the video witnessing the procedure and then posing under his name.

Meanwhile, Joe Root struck a classy captain's century to keep England alive in the first test against India on Saturday and tee up a potentially thrilling day-five finale at Trent Bridge.

Root went toe to toe with India's pedigree pace attack and came away with a stylish 109, hauling his side into their best position of the match by turning a first-innings deficit of 95 into a lead of 208.

India had an hour to respond to England's much-improved 303 all out, losing KL Rahul to a wicked delivery from Stuart Broad but chipping a useful 52 off their chase to leave another 157 required.

