‘Slowly pushing his way as India's 2nd choice bowler’: Brad Hogg lauds India pacer who’s ‘’not afraid to express himself

Mohammed Siraj left no stone unturned in troubling the England batsmen in the second innings of the first Test at Trent Bridge on Saturday. After picking up just one wicket in the first innings, he returned stronger in the second, he bagged a couple and bowled at an improved economy rate of 3.40.

The Hyderabad pacer earned praises for hitting the right areas. He took the wickets of opener Rory Burns and Jonny Bairstow, contributing to put India in a comfortable spot.

Former Australian spinner Brad Hogg was hugely impressed with Siraj’s bowling on the penultimate day of the first Test, stating that the youngster is pushing his way into India’s playing XI as the second-choice fast bowler.

ALSO READ | Siraj and Sam Curran involved in argument, Kohli plays pacifier - Watch video

“Siraj brilliant love his energy to keep coming in a full-tilt every ball and not afraid to express himself. Slowly pushing his way as India's second choice bowler in the XI,” Brad Hogg tweeted.

Siraj brilliant love his energy to keep coming in a full tilt every ball and not afraid to express himself. Slowly pushing his way as India's second choice bowler in the XI. #INDvENG — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) August 8, 2021

India bowled out England on 303 in the third session after Joe Root's classy ton in the second innings. At stumps on Day 4, the visitors were 52-1 in their second innings, needing a further 157 runs to win the opening encounter in Nottingham.

ALSO READ | 'It wasn't going to last long but India refused to bat': Lloyd reacts to Pant, Rahul's attempt to walk off during rain

India’s pacer battery has done a tremendous job so far in the ongoing Nottingham Test. It has put India in a winning position as the four fast bowlers shared all 20 wickets in the game. This feat has only been achieved only once before by an Indian bowling line-up – against South Africa in Johannesburg Test in 2018.