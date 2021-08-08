Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / India vs England: Rain forces last day’s play to be abandoned, Trent Bridge Test drawn
cricket

India vs England: Rain forces last day’s play to be abandoned, Trent Bridge Test drawn

India needed 157 more runs on the final day with nine wickets in hand to win the first Test of the five-match series.
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON AUG 08, 2021 09:26 PM IST
General view of ground staff during rain delay Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs(Action Images via Reuters)

The first Test between India and England at Trent Bridge, Nottingham ended in a draw on Sunday after the fifth day’s play was abandoned due to rain. Set a target of 209, India had ended Day 4 on 52/1, needing 157 runs on the final day to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match Test series. Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara were unbeaten on 12. The second Test will be played at Lord’s from Thursday.

“We were expecting rain on days three and four but it chose to come on day five. It would have been enjoyable to play and watch, but it's a shame,” said India captain Virat Kohli after play was abandoned. “We certainly believed we could win. We knew we would have opportunities if we took our catches and kept our fields,” said England captain Joe Root.

Highlights: India vs England 1st Test Day 5

Given the target and how the pitch had eased out, India will consider this a chance missed, but this draw also sets up the series perfectly. From getting their opening batting sorted—thanks to KL Rahul’s patience—to getting runs from the lower order, India ticked several boxes this Test.

“This is exactly what we wanted to do; start strong,” said Kohli. “On day five we knew we had our chances. We certainly felt like we were on top of the game. Getting that lead was crucial, but it's a shame we couldn't finish day five. Getting to fifty overnight was important. We just didn't want to play for survival. Our intent kept us ahead. It's hard work of three-odd weeks for our bowlers with the bat. They were in the nets regularly, and we got a lead of 95 purely from their efforts.

“Most likely this will be our template (4-1 combination) in this series, but adaptability has been our strength.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india vs england
RELATED STORIES
TRENDING NEWS

A gifted mind and a pure soul

Old video of largest transforming human image goes viral. Watch

Telangana: First Two Transgender Clinics Get Launched In Hyderabad

Woman creates dreamy painting with help from ocean waves. Clip will soothe you
TRENDING TOPICS
RBI Monetary Policy
Tokyo 2020
Tokyo Olympics 2020
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP