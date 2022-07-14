India vs England 2nd ODI Live Score: India eye series, England look to settle score

IND vs ENG 2nd ODI Live Score Updates: After securing a resounding 10-wicket win against England in the series opener, Team India will look to maintain the winning momentum heading into the second ODI, which will be played at Lord's. The Indian seamers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami produced a fine show and the team will be hoping for a repeat. Bumrah finished the match with six wickets, while his new-ball partner Shami scalped three. Apart from India's clinical bowling, the fans also saw some fine batting display by captain Rohit Sharma, who scored 58-ball 76. Together with Shikhar Dhawan they stitched 114 runs for the opening wickets as India wrapped up the contest in less than 20 overs. England, on the other hand, will hope for a much improved show from their batters. Joe Root, Jason Roy, Liam Livingstone, and Ben Stokes were dismissed for duck in the previous encounter. Catch the LIVE updates of IND vs ENG 2nd ODI: