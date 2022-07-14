India vs England Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs ENG 2nd ODI

India vs England Live Streaming: India dominated England in the 1st ODI played at The Oval in London. Jasprit Bumrah produced his best performance as he went to scalp six wickets, while giving away just 19 runs. Riding on his clinical display, India wrapped up the England innings for 110 in 25.2 overs. The paltry run-chase was complted by Rohit Sharma, who scored 76*(58), and opening partner Shikhar Dhawan. Together they put together a 114-run opening stand as India won the match by 10 wickets.

India will look to produce a similar effort heading into the second encounter as they travel across London to Lord’s for the clash. England, on the other hand, will be eager to settle the score, especially the batters. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami ran through the England batting line-up as four out of the eleven batters were packed for duck. Here are the live streaming details of IND vs ENG 2nd ODI:

When will IND vs ENG 2nd ODI be played?

The IND vs ENG 2nd ODI will be played on July 14, Thursday.

What time does the IND vs ENG 2nd ODI start in India?

The IND vs ENG 2nd ODI will start at 5:30 PM IST.

Where will IND vs ENG 2nd ODI be played?

The IND vs ENG 2nd ODI will be played at Lord’s, London.

Which TV channels will broadcast IND vs ENG 2nd ODI in India?

The IND vs ENG 2nd ODI will broadcast on Sony Six and Sony Six HD.

Where can I watch the live streaming of IND vs ENG 2nd ODI?

The live streaming of IND vs ENG 2nd ODI will be available on Sony Liv app and website. You can also catch the live commentary and score updates here at hindustantimes.com/cricket.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Sports Desk At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail