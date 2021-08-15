India vs England, 2nd Test: All-rounder Deepti Sharma rings bell at Lord’s ahead of start of Day 4

India women's cricket team all-rounder Deepti Sharma got the opportunity to ring the bell at the Lord's Cricket Ground on Sunday to mark the start of Day 4 of the second Test between India and England. The ringing of the bell during a Test match at Lord’s by a player or administrator is a tradition which first began and 2007 and has been followed since, and on Sunday, the honour went to Sharma.

"#TeamIndia of India all-rounder @Deepti_Sharma06 rung the bell at Lord's Stadium before the start of play on Day 4," the BCCI tweeted.

Also Read | India vs England Live Score 2nd Test Day 4

Sharma is in England to play The Hundred, where she is representing London Spirit. In seven matches, she has scored 77 runs and picked up eight wickets. Sharma was the second Indian to ring the bell in the ongoing Lord's Test, with former India wicketkeeper batsman Farokh Engineer had the honour on Day 3. Engineer, who moved to the UK pretty early in his career and played for Lancashire, rung the five-minute bell ahead of start of play on Saturday.

Meanwhile, India, who had bowled out England for 391, conceding a lead of 27 runs, began their second innings on Sunday, but received a couple of jolts early when Mark Wood dismissed in-form openers KL Rahul for 5 and Rohit Sharma for 21.

Rahul had scored 84 in Nottingham and followed his fifty with a fantastic century in the first innings of the second Test to get his name up on the Lord’s Honours Board. Rohit, on the other hand, had scored 83 in the first innings at Lord's, which is his highest-score in Tests overseas.