Bumrah, Buttler involved in heated exchange; unimpressed Virat Kohli shows his displeasure from Lord’s balcony - Watch

After tempers flared between Virat Kohli and James Anderson on Sunday, Day 5 of the second Test between India and England witnessed Jasprit Bumrah and Jos Buttler getting engaged in a verbal duel. The incident took place after the end of the 92nd over. Bumrah was seen speaking to umpire Richard Illingworth, who, judging by the body language, was trying to calm the India pacer down.

However, the verbal volleys began when during the over, Mark Wood said something to Bumrah, who was at the non-striker’s end, while walking back to his run-up. After the over finished, Bumrah said something to Illingworth and pointed fingers at an English player (Wood likely), probably indicating that someone said something to him. As Illingworth tried to restore order, in walked Buttler ang got into Bumrah's face. What followed was a small but animated discussion.

Umpire Illingworth even instructed Shami to tell Bumrah to ‘zip it’. While Bumrah was clearly not impressed at whatever was being told to him, even Kohli, the India captain got into the act, all the way up from the Lord’s balcony. Looking at what had transpired, Kohli looked unimpressed and cheered Bumrah on from the dressing room. Claps followed as the next ball Bumrah faced from Woods, he smacked it through the off-side to get a boundary.

Earlier in the day, Ollie Robinson struck twice to remove overnight batsmen Rishabh Pant and Ishant Sharma to leave India at 209/8. But in hindsight, India would believe the episode worked in their favour as Bumrah showed solid application with the bat after the exchange. He and Mohammed Shami batted on to swell India’s lead over England to an excess of 200.