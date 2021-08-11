'He's got amazing skills, a world-class bowler': Jonny Bairstow on India pacer Jasprit Bumrah

The class of a cricketer is judged when his backs are against the walls and after the performance Jasprit Bumrah dished out in the first Test against England in Nottingham, Jonny Bairstow has no doubts that the Indian fast bowler is ’world class.’

Bumrah had gone into the first Test after going wicketless in his last three innings with the red-ball. His performance in the WTC final against New Zealand had people even questioning his position in the XI if captain Virat Kohli decides to play only three seamers.

Bumrah’s response was a strong one. The right-arm seamer picked up four wickets in the first innings to help India bowl England out for 183 and then went on to better his performance in the second innings with a five-wicket haul. The rhythm was back. The yorkers were scaring the daylights out of the lower-order batsmen. The wrist was giving enough flick to the ball to make it dance to its tune.

“Bumrah’s got amazing skills. He’s a world-class bowler. We’ve seen that in the IPL, we’ve seen in white-ball cricket for India and now also with red-ball cricket,” Bairstow said while replying to a Hindustan Times query ahead of the second Test match at Lord’s starting on Thursday.

Explaining the difficulties of facing Bumrah, Bairstow said the release point of the Indian seamer varies and the fact that there is very little difference in Bumrah’s wrist position for the in-swinger and out-swinger is what makes him a very dangerous proposition.

“Even in the first Test (we saw his performance). There is very little change in his action from his inswinger to his outswinger. He varies at the crease as to where his delivery points are. He has a slightly different run-up and action,” Bairstow said.

Bumrah has been very successful in England. In four Tests, Bumrah has picked up 24 wickets so far and Bairstow believes, some conditions suit a particular bowler more but credit must be given to Bumrah.

“If I’m not wrong, I think Bumrah’s played somewhere around 20 Tests (21) and about six of them have been in England (five) so there will be times when bowlers adapt according to certain conditions. In some conditions, they will be more suited. But you’ve got to give him credit,” Bairstow added.