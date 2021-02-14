There have been a lot of injury problems that have plagued the Indian cricket team in recent months. Team India had a plethora of injuries to first-team players during the Test series against Australia. There are still players like Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja who haven't still recovered from their injuries as they miss the ongoing Test series against England.

However, India's injury troubles might have increased during the ongoing second Test in Chennai. Top-order mainstay Cheteshwar Pujara suffered a finger injury while batting on day 1 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. He did not take the field on Sunday as Mayank Agarwal came on as his replacement.

"Cheteshwar Pujara was hit on his right hand while batting on Day 1 of the second Test against England. He felt some pain later. He will not be fielding today," BCCI's media team said in a statement on Sunday.

It remains to be seen if it is a serious one or Pujara will come back to the field soon.

Pujara received a blow on his hand on day one of the delivery bowled by Olly Stone.

Earlier, resuming the second day at 300/6, India got off to a bad start as the side lost Axar Patel (5) in just the second over of the day as Moeen Ali had him stumped at the hands of wicketkeeper Ben Foakes. In the very same over, Ali dismissed Ishant Sharma for a duck and as a result, the hosts were reduced to 301/8.

After these two wickets, Pant changed his batting style and he unleashed big strokes and as a result, he brought up his fifty off just 65 balls. The spinners were not troubling the number nine Kuldeep Yadav, hence skipper Joe Root introduced Olly Stone into the attack and he immediately gave the breakthrough of Kuldeep (0), reducing the hosts to 325/9.

In the very same over, Stone dismissed the last batsman Mohammed Siraj (4) and as a result, India was bowled out for 329 and Pant remained unbeaten on 58.

