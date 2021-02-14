IND USA
Sanjay Manjrekar and Ajinkya Rahane.(Getty/AP)
'Something that we have seen in the last 3-4 years': Manjrekar identifies 'a pattern' in Rahane's form

  • Manjrekar on Saturday talked about Rahane and emphasized the need for the batsman to continue hitting impressive scores, which in the long run, can benefit India.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 08:49 AM IST

Ajinkya Rahane silenced his doubters who were questioning his place in the Indian team with a timely half-century that proved extremely crucial in India's first innings on Day 1 of the second Test against England in Chennai on Saturday. Rahane scored 67 and put on a 162-run partnership with Rohit Sharma, helping India to 300/6 at stumps. Rahane, who had a bit of a quiet run after his match-winning century at Melbourne, had a few fingers pointed at him, including one from former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar, who during the previous Test, had explained his 'issue' with the middle-order batsman.

Manjrekar on Saturday talked about Rahane and emphasized the need for the batsman to continue hitting impressive scores, which in the long run, can benefit India. Manjrekar expects Rahane to follow the same path as England captain Joe Root, who has cashed in on his good form since first striking that double-century against Sri Lanka last month.

"It’s a pattern, something that we have seen in the last 3-4 years where he has this cold run and he plays an innings and we get an impression that Rahane is at his best. I just want him to carry form like Joe Root has done for England. And you can see how much the team benefits when somebody carries his form," Manjrekar said on ESPNCricinfo.

"Rohit Sharma seems to do it in home matches which is good. He is carrying his home form from the last series that he played here. The bad form is inevitable and I have no problem with that sort of a run of low scores, when the confidence is down, you can’t be too critical of such a person."

In the first Test after Rahane was dismissed for 1 and 0 in the two innings, Manjrekar had said: "My issue with Rahane the captain is Rahane the batsman. After that 100 in Melbourne his scores are - 27*, 22, 4, 37, 24, 1 & 0. After a 100, class players carry their form & carry the burden of players out of form."

Manjrekar did not entirely budge from his stance, reiterating the fact that it's about time Rahane can stretch the purple patch. "After you’ve got a real dose of confidence like he had after that hundred in Melbourne, the six scores after that was real disappointing. Ajinkya Rahane after six Test matches, I want to see him carry his form and help out people who’ve been missing out a little bit," he added.

