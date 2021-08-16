2nd Test: Siraj, Bumrah star as ruthless India go 1-0 up with memorable win at Lord's

India staged a stunning comeback on the final day of the second Test to beat England by 151 runs at Lord's and take a 1-0 lead in the five-Test series. Fast bowlers Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah made some noise with the bat, helping India recover from a precarious 209/8 to lift the total to 298/8 before Virat Kohli declared the second innings. Set 272 to win in little less than two sessions, England's batting capitulated and the hosts were skittled for 120 with India's four pacers combining to take all 10 wickets.

After doing their bit with the bat, Bumrah and Shami gave India the perfect start. First over of the innings, Bumrah squared up Rory Burns, who lobbed an easy catch to be dismissed for a duck. His partner Rory Burns accompanied him for England's second duck of the innings when he nicked Shami to the wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant and walked even before the umpire could make a decision.

As has been the narrative, Joe Root held one end, but the Indian pacers kept creating opportunities. Haseeb Hameed, who was on a pair, survived a nervy period, during which he was dropped by Rohit Sharma at second slip, before his innings came to an end when Ishant Sharma got him out LBW. Things worsened for England with blows at either end of tea. Last ball before the interval, Ishant had Jonny Bairstow out LBW with India getting a review right, while first over into the final session, Bumrah had Root nicking to Kohli for his first score of less than 50 in the series so far.

For the next 16 overs, Jos Buttler and Moeen Ali rallied, curbing their natural attacking instincts and playing out for a draw. Buttler was dropped by Kohli at first slip, but the India captain did not make the same mistake again. After beating Ali's outside edge numerous times, Mohammed Siraj got one to nick and Kohli safely pouched it. Sam Curran bagged a king pair when Siraj had him packing first ball before Ollie Robinson played out the hat-trick ball.

The two batsmen tried to defy India again, playing out seven overs, but Bumrah returned to pick up his third, tricking Robinson with a slower one. Umpire Illingworth gave it not out but India opted for another smart review. Pitched in line, impact in line, hitting the stumps. Next over, Siraj dealt the death knell ending Buttler's stubborn innings, which brought out No. 11 batsman James Anderson. However, he could only last three balls as Siraj knocked off his off stump, helping India register a win for the ages at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground.

Earlier in the day, England appeared to severely dent India's plans of getting a sizeable lead when Robinson dismissed overnight batsman Rishabh Pant and then foxed Ishant with a slower delivery. However, a dogged partnership of unbeaten 89 runs between Bumrah and Shami, which saw the pair play some incredible strokes, allowed India to surge. Shami notched up his second Test fifty with a massive six off Ali, while Bumrah appeared even more determined to score runs after a heated exchange with a couple of English players.

The template of the win was set up on the first day itself, with KL Rahul peeling off a century - his sixth in Tests - and Rohit playing a scintillating knock of 83, his highest overseas score in Test matches. Besides the openers, Kohli's 42, Pant's 37 and Ravindra Jadeja's 40 lifted India to 364 in the first innings. In reply, Root responded with a brilliant century, helping eke out a lead of 27 runs.

India did not have the best of starts with Mark Wood removing in-form openers Rahul and Rohit. Kohli started well with four crisp boundaries before edging Curran and perishing for another low score. With India under the pump, two players who came into the match on the back of plenty of criticism - Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane - put the innings back on track with a century partnership.

Rahane registered his 24th Test fifty, but Pujara missed out on his 30th. England came back strong with Wood and Ali inflicting damage. India ended Day 4 on 181/6, with a lead of 154 runs before the Bumrah-Shami show unfolded on a riveting final day.