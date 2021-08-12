India vs England 2nd Test, Weather Update: Will rain play the spoilsport on Day 1 of Lord's Test?

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
After the final day of the Nottingham Test washed out and the game ended in a draw, the players and fans would pray for a clear sky on Thursday when England and India lock horns at Lord’s.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 12, 2021 08:28 AM IST
Experts say that cricket is a game of uncertainty. But something which is more uncertain is England weather. In the last couple of years, we have witnessed its effect on multiple occasions. Be it the 2019 ICC World Cup, the ICC World Test Championship final or the ongoing Test series between the hosts and Team India. The rains have not left any stone unturned to seek attention.

As per Accuweather, the maximum temperature would be around 23 degrees Celsius and there would be no chance of rain in the morning. The forecast shows 0.0 mm precipitation with 76 percent humidity. A 76 percent cloud cover could be expected.

In the afternoon, the weather is likely to remain the same. Cloud cover would minimize to 69 percent with 61 percent humidity. While in the evening, the temperature is expected to dip by 16 degrees Celsius with no signs of rain.

Overall, the weather prediction of London seems to be promising full day’s play on the first day of the 2nd Test.

Meanwhile, both teams have experienced massive injury blows. India’s Shardul Thakur has been ruled out of the second Test due to a hamstring injury.

On the other hand, England will take the field without the service of Stuart Broad as the right-arm quick is out of the remainder of the series. He sustained an injury to his right calf, which resulted in a tear, eventually ruling him out of the five-match series.

