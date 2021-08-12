'He is matured now, and is always positive': Ravindra Jadeja on India captain Virat Kohli

India cricket team captain Virat Kohli may have not been in the best form with the bat, he is definitely appearing to be in good form with his captaincy skills. While there were a few doubters who questioned his captaincy after the World Test Championship final loss against New Zealand, Kohli was excellent with his calls in the first Test against England, which ended in a draw.

Despite a stuttering batting display in the first innings in Nottingham, Kohli's smart decisions when fielding helped India to enter the final day as the favourites, only for the rain to spoil the party.

Now, as the two teams prepare for the 2nd Test set to begin from Thursday at Lord's, India allrounder Ravindra Jadeja, who was also a part of the Kohli-led U-19 team that had won the U-19 World Cup in 2008, said that the right-hand batsman has grown as a captain over the years.

"Yes, I have been playing with him since under-19. He has matured now and is always positive. He always looks to win the game no matter with which team we are playing, whether we are playing a big game or just a normal series," Jadeja told news agency ANI.

"He is always dominant, so, he creates a good environment within the team, and that is the plus point of his captaincy and he always looks to be aggressive on the field," he added.

Meanwhile, Jadeja also opened up on the upcoming re-start of IPL following the England Tests, and he said that it will be helpful in preparing the team for the T20 World Cup.

"Yes, the IPL comes right after the England Test series so it's good preparation before the World Cup. Plus, we are playing both IPL and World Cup in UAE, and I think the same venue helps us a lot. That will be good preparation before the World Cup," he signed off.

(With ANI inputs)