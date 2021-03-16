3rd T20I: Rishabh Pant run out after terrible mix-up with Virat Kohli – WATCH

Explosive India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant was run out for 25 after confusion over a run with his captain Virat Kohli. Pant was looking in fine nick, attempting to rebuild the innings after India were reduced to 24/3, but just when the two seemed to be taking India forward with a promising 40-run partnership, a mix-up between the two saw Pant getting run out.

It was off the first ball of the 11th over. Off the bowling of Sam Curran, Pant had punched the ball off the backfoot towards the area near sweeper cover. Two runs were successfully completed between the two batsmen. However, when the throw came in from the deep, wicketkeeper Jos Buttler tried to flick the ball back on to the stumps even with Pant comfortably back in his crease.

Completely unaware of what had happened, Pant had backed up way too much and was in no position to come back for a third. But Kohli saw it as an opportunity and called his partner back for the third run, which to be fair, was never there. As Kohli scampered through to the batting end with ease, Pant had run almost a run and a half, and was unable to make it to the non-striker's end in time. He put in the dive but Ben Stokes collected the ball and had ample time to knock off the stumps.

The dismissal came at the wrong time for India. Pant had begun his innings positively having struck three fours and was on the way to build a much-needed partnership. Pant's wicket reduced India to 40/4 before one more wicket – of Shreyas Iyer, put India in real trouble at 86/5. But from there, Kohli unleashed the beast in his batting and struck a 27th T20I half-century to guide India towards recovery. Kohli remained unbeaten on 77 with eight fours and four sixes, and stitched a quick-fire 70-run partnership to lift the total to a competitive 156/6.