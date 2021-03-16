0, 1, 0, 0: KL Rahul joins the likes of Yusuf Pathan, Ambati Rayudu to register back-to-back T20I ducks
- India vs England: KL Rahul on Tuesday became the fifth India batsman in history to register back-to-back ducks in T20Is.
After registering scores of 1 and 0 in the first two matches, India decided to give KL Rahul another chance to turn things around. But unfortunately for both, it wasn't to be. In fact, Rahul on Tuesday became the fifth India batsman in history to register back-to-back ducks in T20Is. Before him, Ambati Rayudu, Ashish Nehra, Yusuf Pathan have been dismissed for consecutive ducks, while Washington Sundar is the only player to have recorded a hat-trick of ducks.
Rahul played four balls before being bowled by England pacer Mark Wood, who fired the ball at almost 150 clicks. The ball pitched and moved back in, beating Rahul's defence and giving the batsman his second duck of the series. With his dismissal, Rahul has now been bowled for the eighth time in T20Is and has the most ducks in a bilateral T20I series among Indian openers (2).
This is Rahul's three duck in four innings. In Rahul's last T20I innings before the start of the England series, he was dismissed for a second-ball duck against Australia in the third match at the Sydney Cricket Ground in December. Rahul's dismissal left India at 7/1, before things worsened for the home team. Rahul's dismissal was followed by the wicket of the returning Rohit Sharma for 15, who miscued Wood to Jofra Archer.
Hero of the previous match, Ishan Kishan could only manage four runs, as he was out top-edging a pull that landed in the gloves of wicketkeeper Jos Buttler who was running behind. India steadied the ship to some extent with Rishabh Pant and Virat Kohli adding 40 runs for the fourth wicket before a needless run out saw the end of India wicketkeeper's innings for 25 off 20 balls. He had hit three impressive fours.
