Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah(BCCI/Twitter)
India vs England 3rd Test: All the changes in the playing XI

  Ind vs Eng Playing XI update from toss: England have made four changes while India have made two changes.
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 02:16 PM IST

The third Test between India and England is all set to get underway at the refurbished Motera stadium in Ahmedabad, which has been renamed after India's prime minister as the Narendra Modi Stadium.

England captain Joe Root called it right at the toss and has decided to bat first. The visitors, who lost the second Test match, have made four changes to their playing XI. Veteran pacmean James Anderson, who played a crucial role in England's victory in the series opener, is back and so is express paceman Jofra Archer.

India vs England 3rd Test, Day 1 - Live Score

England have decided to go in with a three-man pace attack with Stuart Broad keeping his place in the playing XI. Zak Crawley and Jonny Bairstow are also in to strengthen the batting. The players who miss out are Rory Burns, Dan Lawrence, Moeen Ali and Olly Stone.

The hosts too have made two changes to their playing XI from the victorious outing in the second Test. Jasprit Bumrah is back in the side in place of Mohammed Siraj, while Washington Sundar has returned in place of Kuldeep Yadav.

ALSO READ: Refurbished Motera stadium renamed after PM as Narendra Modi stadium

Captain Kohli made it clear that they wanted an extra spinner in the team and also a bit of batting lower down the order and that is the reason why Sundar has pipped Kuldeep in the line-up.

India need to win one and draw one Test of the remaining two in the series to make it to the final of the World Test Championship.

