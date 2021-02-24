IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / 3rd Test, Day 1: Axar, Ashwin put India on top as England bowled out for 112
India's Axar Patel celebrates the dismissal during day one of the 3rd Test Match in the series between India and England at Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera in Ahmedabad.(ANI)
India's Axar Patel celebrates the dismissal during day one of the 3rd Test Match in the series between India and England at Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera in Ahmedabad.(ANI)
cricket

3rd Test, Day 1: Axar, Ashwin put India on top as England bowled out for 112

Left-arm spinner Axar Patel snared six wickets while Ravichandran Ashwin took three as England collapsed to 112.
READ FULL STORY
PTI
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 10:36 PM IST

Axar Patel's devastating six-wicket haul bundled England out for 112 before Rohit Sharma's languid elegance shone through in an unbeaten half century that handed India the edge on the opening day of the day-night third Test here on Wednesday.

The spin combination of left-armer Patel and off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin exploited the turning Motera pitch at the newly-inaugurated Narendra Modi stadium to the full and England's first innings folded in just 48.4 overs after the visitors opted to bat.

Patel (21.4-6-38-6) grabbed his second five-for in his second Test while Ashwin (16-6-26-3) took three.

INDIA vs ENGLAND 3rd TEST, DAY 1 - Highlights

At stumps, India were 99 for 3 from 33 overs with Rohit batting on 57 off 82 balls. Ajinkya Rahane (1) was giving him company following skipper Virat Kohli's dimissal in the second last over of the day.

Kohli was dismissed for 27 off 58 balls by left-arm spinner Jack Leach (10-1-27-2).

India trailed by just 13 runs with seven first innings wickets in hand.

Before this, it was a nightmare that unfolded for England with the 47-run stand for the third wicket being their best.

ALSO READ: Ben Stokes caught applying saliva on the ball, umpires have a word

They lost their last six wickets in the second session. The last seven wickets yielded just 38 runs.

This was after Ishant Sharma, only the second Indian fast bowler after Kapil Dev to play in 100 Tests, fittingly took India's first wicket in the third over to open the floodgates for the hosts.

He was accorded a guard of honour by his teammates after being felicitated by President Ram Nath Kovind and Home Minister Amit Shah ahead of his landmark game.

In reply to a below par score, India negotiated the opening spells of much-vaunted England seamers James Anderson and Stuart Broad without any damage in the tricky twilight period. Rohit and Shubman Gill (11) did not face too much trouble seeing out the precarious phase.

Anderson and Broad did not get much the desired movement with the pink ball and the dew factor did not have a big role either.

But Jofra Archer (5-2-24-1) gave England the breakthrough in the 15th over with Gill, trying a pull shot from the off stump, top-edged for Zak Crawley to end the 33-run opening partnership.

India lost another wicket soon after in Cheteshwar Pujara with Leach getting him trapped LBW for a first-ball duck to reduce India to 34 for 2.

After that, Rohit and Virat shared 64 runs for the third wicket, rotating the strike and finding the gaps as well for regular boundaries. Kohli was dropped by Ollie Pope when he was on 24. Pope also put down a difficult chance to dismiss Rohit when the batsman was on 52.

Earlier, after Ishant had taken the first wicket, it was an Ashwin and Patel show as the duo bamboozled the England batsmen to complete the submission. Crawley (53 off 84 balls) was the lone exception and hit a delectable half-century.

Crawley's brilliance was, however, neutralised by the Indian spinners as England were left reeling at 81 for 4 going into tea after an exciting opening session.

Two wickets fell in as many overs after the resumption of the second session, with Ashwin and Patel taking one each, to reduce England to 81 for 6.

Ashwin sent Pope's (1) off-stump cart-wheeling with a beauty of a delivery, bowling round the wicket, before Patel trapped Ben Stokes (6) LBW in the next over with a ball that spun in.

Jofra Archer (11) did a tad better as he hit a four off the second ball he faced and another boundary off Ashwin. But Patel dismissed him soon, cleaning up his off-stump to send England innings into a mess.

England's rapid slide continued with Jack Leach edging one to the gully where Cheteshwar Pujara took a low catch off Ashwin, though the TV umpire took time to confirm the decision.

Crawley's effort was the only silver lining for England. Having missed the first two Tests due to a freak wrist injury, the stylish right-hander's driving was elegance personified as he hit 10 boundaries during his innings.

Captain Joe Root was the second highest scorer for England with a 37-ball 17 before he was dismissed by Ashwin.

Brief Scores:

England 1st Innings: 112 all out in 48.4 overs (Zak Crawley 53, Joe Root 17, Axar Patel 6/38, Ravichandran Ashwin 3/26, Ishant Sharma 1/26).

Indian 1st Innings: 99 for three in 33 overs (Rohit Sharma 57 batting, Virat Kohli 27; Jack Leach 2/27).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india vs england motera stadium
Close
India's Axar Patel celebrates the dismissal during day one of the 3rd Test Match in the series between India and England at Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera in Ahmedabad.(ANI)
India's Axar Patel celebrates the dismissal during day one of the 3rd Test Match in the series between India and England at Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera in Ahmedabad.(ANI)
cricket

3rd Test, Day 1: Axar, Ashwin put India on top as England bowled out for 112

PTI
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 10:36 PM IST
Left-arm spinner Axar Patel snared six wickets while Ravichandran Ashwin took three as England collapsed to 112.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Left-arm off-spinner Axar Patel snaps six wickets to help India bundle England for 112 on day 1 of the third India vs England Test in Ahmedabad.(BCCI)
Left-arm off-spinner Axar Patel snaps six wickets to help India bundle England for 112 on day 1 of the third India vs England Test in Ahmedabad.(BCCI)
cricket

India vs England, 3rd Test, Day 1: Action through images

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 10:17 PM IST
India were 99 for three in reply to England's 112 all out on the opening day of the day-night third Test here on Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ben Stokes caught applying saliva during India vs England 3rd Test
Ben Stokes caught applying saliva during India vs England 3rd Test
cricket

Ben Stokes caught applying saliva on the ball, umpires have a word

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 09:50 PM IST
In what appeared to be an honest mistake, Stokes took the ball from Stuart Broad at the end of the 12th over in India's first innings and applied saliva to shine the ball, that too in front of on-field umpire Nitin Menon.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ben Stokes was trolled on Twitter for claiming Shubman Gil's catch
Ben Stokes was trolled on Twitter for claiming Shubman Gil's catch
cricket

Twitter comes down heavily on Ben Stokes for claiming Shubman Gill's catch

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 08:39 PM IST
Shubman Gill was adjudged not out which left bemused Ben Stokes, who started shaking his head with a smirk on his face. Stokes’ reaction despite the correct decision did not go down well the fans as they took to Twitter to vent out their anger.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Stuart Broad and Joe Root have an argument with the umpire(Twitter)
Stuart Broad and Joe Root have an argument with the umpire(Twitter)
cricket

Root, Anderson, Broad indulge in heated chat with umpire after Gill survives

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 08:17 PM IST
England captain Joe Root, Stuart Broad the bowler and James Anderson were however not amused with the third umpire’s decision. The three senior cricketers were seen having an animated chat with umpire Chaudhary.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kedar Devdhar: File Photo(BCCI)
Kedar Devdhar: File Photo(BCCI)
cricket

Baroda continue winning streak, beat Hyderabad by 110 runs

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 07:04 PM IST
This is Baroda's third win on the trot after they had defeated Goa and Tripura.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Devdutt Padikkal(Twitter)
Devdutt Padikkal(Twitter)
cricket

Padikkal's career-best 152 hands Karnataka big win; Kerala consolidate lead

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 06:51 PM IST
The 20-year-old opener smashed five sixes and 14 fours en route to his third List A century in his 16th game to propel Karnataka to 329 for five after being invited to bat at the KSCA Ground 3 in Alur.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Axar Patel celebrates with R Ashwin other Indian cricketers(BCCI)
Axar Patel celebrates with R Ashwin other Indian cricketers(BCCI)
cricket

Axar, Ashwin make pink-ball tall, India bundle out England for 112

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 06:31 PM IST
Axar Patel registered his career-best figures of 6 for 38 as India spinners called the shots in the first-ever day-night pink-ball Test between India and England in the world’s largest cricket stadium that has a capacity of 1 lakh 32 thousand.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shahid Afridi(Twitter)
Shahid Afridi(Twitter)
cricket

Afridi tweets to ICC expressing displeasure at umpires not holding bowlers' cap

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 05:54 PM IST
Shahid Afridi who is playing for Multan Sultans in the ongoing Pakistan Super League, was not happy on Tuesday night when, during their match against Peshawar Zalmi, the umpires refused to take his cap when he came on to bowl.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Virat Kohli celebrates the wicket of Joe Root
Virat Kohli celebrates the wicket of Joe Root
cricket

Kohli's animated celebration after Root's wicket gets Twitter talking

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 05:15 PM IST
While it was a well thought out delivery from R Ashwin that got the in-form Joe Root out, it was Virat Kohli’s celebration afterwards that caught the eyes of the Twitter users. Here's how Twitter reacted to Kohli's celebration of Root's wicket.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Virat Kohli expressed his concerns for the fielding team at the toss of the third Test against England.
Virat Kohli expressed his concerns for the fielding team at the toss of the third Test against England.
cricket

'Worried about lights': Kohli expresses concern for the fielding team at Motera

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 03:55 PM IST
India captain Virat Kohli said that lights at the refurbished stadium in Ahmedabad could potentially impact visibility and added the players will need to adapt quickly.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Photo of Bengal cricketer Manoj Tiwary(Twitter)
Photo of Bengal cricketer Manoj Tiwary(Twitter)
cricket

Former Bengal skipper Manoj Tiwary joins TMC ahead of Assembly elections

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 03:00 PM IST
After joining the party, Tiwary said Mamata Banerjee is trying to unite people together.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Ishant Sharma in action.(Action Images via Reuters)
India's Ishant Sharma in action.(Action Images via Reuters)
cricket

Ishant Sharma becomes 2nd Indian pacer to play 100 Tests after Kapil Dev

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 02:23 PM IST
India vs England: Ishant Sharma was expectedly named in the playing XI for the third Test in Ahmedabad.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah(BCCI/Twitter)
Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah(BCCI/Twitter)
cricket

India vs England 3rd Test: All the changes in the playing XI

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 02:16 PM IST
  • Ind vs Eng Playing XI update from toss: England have made four changes while India have made two changes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
View of worlds largest cricket stadium, the Motera Stadium, ahead of its inauguration on Feb. 24, in Ahmedabad. (PTI)
View of worlds largest cricket stadium, the Motera Stadium, ahead of its inauguration on Feb. 24, in Ahmedabad. (PTI)
cricket

Refurbished Motera stadium renamed after PM as Narendra Modi stadium

PTI
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 01:46 PM IST
The President inaugurated the stadium in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju among a host of other dignitaries.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac