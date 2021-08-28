Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / India lose third Test by an innings and 76 runs against England
cricket

India lose third Test by an innings and 76 runs against England

Resuming at an overnight score of 215 for 2, India's second innings folded in 99.3 overs with England pacer Ollie Robinson claiming five wickets.
PTI | , Leeds
UPDATED ON AUG 28, 2021 05:27 PM IST
England beat India by an innings and 76 runs in third Test in Leeds to level series at 1-1(Action Images via Reuters)

India suffered an innings and 76 run loss against England after being bowled out for 278 in their second innings in the third cricket Test here on Saturday. England thus levelled the five-match series 1-1.

Resuming at an overnight score of 215 for 2, India's second innings folded in 99.3 overs with England pacer Ollie Robinson claiming five wickets.

India were bundled out for a paltry 78 in their first innings on the opening day.

ALSO READ | India vs England 3rd Test Day 4 Highlights

England then posted 432 in their first innings to take a mammoth lead of 354 runs. India had beaten England by 151 runs in the second Test at Lord's.

Brief Scores:

India 78 all out and 278 allout in 99.3 overs (Cheteshwar Pujara 91, Ollie Robinson 5/65).

England 1st innings: 432 all out in 132.2 overs (Joe Root 121, Mohammed Shami 4/95).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india vs england rohit sharma cheteshwar pujara virat kohli
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

‘No one expected him to score at the pace that he did’: Pak cricketer on Pujara

'Jarvo69' fined and banned for life from Headingley, confirms Yorkshire county

‘Stop doing this’: Ravichandran Ashwin asks 'Jarvo 69' to stop invading pitch

ENG face mass withdrawal before Ashes owing to Australia's hard quarantine rules
TRENDING TOPICS
Kabul Attacks
Horoscope Today
Taliban
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
The Empire Review
India vs England
Chehre Movie Review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP