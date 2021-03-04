India vs England 4th Test: All the changes in Playing XIs of both teams
- India vs England: India and England made a total of three changes for the fourth Test of the series.
England captain Joe Root won the toss and opted to bat in the fourth Test against India in Ahmedabad. In the match that will determine the outcome of the series, both India and England have gone ahead with a few changes in their line-up.
Although India are ahead in the series 2-1, with Jasprit Bumrah released from the squad, they had to make a forced change, and hence, in comes Mohammed Siraj to partner Ishant Sharma as the second fast bowler, along with the three spinners in R Ashwin, Axar Patel and Washington Sundar. Although there were reports that Umesh Yadav would make way given his good record on home soil, Siraj got the nod ahead of him.
"We would've batted first too. It looks good to bat on, on Day 1," India captain Virat Kohli said at the toss. "It's been unbelievable captaining India for so long, and in Tests we have come up the ranks quite well. We look forward to coming together as a side. We have a great bunch of guys who have bought into my vision as captain. We have to be at our best, and England are a quality side, who have and can put us under pressure. We have to be at the top of our game. Mohammad Siraj comes in in place of Jasprit Bumrah."
Root informed England made two changes themselves, including off-spinner Dom Bess as the second spinner ahead of fast bowler Stuart Broad. Also, there was no place for Jofra Archer, who has been replaced by Dan Lawrence.
"We need to make use of the first innings, because it'll spin again very soon so we need to get runs on the board soon. Over the last couple of years we have progressed as a side, and it'd be a great chance to finish a great winter if we win this Test match," said the England captain.
"When you have a tough couple of games, we need to be honest, use the coaching staff and players who have experience in these conditions, and this is a good chance for the guys to regroup and give this their all. Archer and Broad are out, Dan Lawrence and Dom Bess come in for us."
India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (WK), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj
England Playing XI: Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root (Captain), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Ben Foakes (WK), Daniel Lawrence, Dominic Bess, Jack Leach, James Anderson
