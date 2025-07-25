IND vs ENG 4th Test Live Updates Day 3: Indian bowlers need wickets, or else series could well be over for Gill, Gambhir

India vs England 4th Test Live Updates Day 3, IND vs ENG: When the first session begins on Day 2, India will be looking to stage a fight back and break the threatening partnership of Ollie Pope (20*) and Joe Root (11*). Pope and Root will resume batting for the hosts, who stand at 225/2, in response to India’s 358. Ben Stokes’ first five-for in eight years on Day 2 shifted the tide to England’s side and it was well-complemented by a 166-run opening run stand between openers Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley. On Day 2, England bowlers were in total control and hit better lenghts, found movement with the second ball and dismantled India for 358, even though Rishabh Pant put in a heroic effort with the bat, despite a broken foot. The Indian total seemed good before England began their innings. But as time went by, it began to become dreary for India....Read More

Indian pacers didn’t get help and were poor with the new ball. They often strayed in line and sent loose deliveries, which Duckett and Crawley pounced on with ease. Crawley was eventually dismissed by Ravindra Jadeja for 84 off 113. Meanwhile, debutant Anshul Kamboj removded Duckett for 94 off 100 balls. Speaking on his knock, Crawley said, “I have high standards for myself, and I work very hard in my game. I always want more for myself, and I've certainly wanted more for myself than I've got in the last year or so. That's just an internal thing. I don't feel that pressure from anyone else.”

“I just feel like I owe it to myself to have a few more good performances. Days like today make the practice and the tougher times worth it a bit more. Obviously, I wanted more runs today, but I feel like I've worked hard and earned those runs,” he added.

For India, Ravindra Jadeja failed to build on his Lord’s heroics and was dismissed for 20 off 40 balls. Meanwhile Shardul Thakur registered 41 off 88 balls. Pant, who retired hurt on Day 1, returned to bat and got a valiant half-century. He smacked 54 off 75 balls, packed with three fours and two sixes, and soon after his dismissal, it was done and dusted for India. It is not yet game over for the visitors though. The dismissals of both openers in the final hour definitely gave them motivation. Also, Jadeja is getting help from the pitch. They will look to break Pope and Root’s partnership early, otherwise things could get out of hand.