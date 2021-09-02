'Stubborn is a terrific word. It is exactly that': Shane Warne not pleased as India leave out Ashwin again

Former Australia spinner Shane Warne was one of the many not impressed with India's decision to not include R Ashwin in their Playing XI for the Oval Test against England. India's premier spinner Ashwin once again did not find a place in the XI – the fourth time he has been benched in the series – as India persisted with Ravindra Jadeja as the lone spinner along with Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah being the four pacers.

Warne, while doing commentary for Sky Sports, along with former England captain Nasser Hussain, connected the decision to leave out Ashwin to Kohli's 'stubbornness'.

Also Read | 4th Test, Day 1, India vs England, Live Score

"Stubborn it is a terrific word Nasser used. I think it is exactly that. If you look at those two sides and England have got such a more well-balanced team that India do with that tail. I would have played Ashwin. It is going to turn here, you don't pick a side just for the first innings, it will turn. Plus, he's got five Test hundreds, you're playing a batsman as well as someone who can bowl," Warne said.

Warne had expressed his displeasure earlier as well, putting out a tweet during the second Test at Lord’s which was believed to be directed at the Indian team. Warne’s tweet came after England spinner Moeen Ali had struck twice in four overs to dismiss Ajinkya Rahane and Ravindra Jadeja.

Also Read | India vs England: 'A good match-up for Jadeja’: Virat Kohli explains why Ashwin wasn’t picked for 4th Test

"A spinner turning the game!!!! Surprise, surprise, this is why you always play a spinner no matter what the conditions! Remember you don’t pick a team just for the first innings. Spin to win," Warne's tweet read.

Besides Warne, former India batsman Ajay Jadeja too was surprised to not see Ashwin's name on the team sheet. "India has gone in with five bowlers, and they don't have a spot for Ashwin among them, which is very surprising," said Jadeja on the Sony Sports Network after skipper Virat Kohli revealed the Playing XI at the toss.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON