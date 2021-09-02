Home / Cricket / India vs England Live Cricket Score, 4th Test, Day 1: England opt to bowl; Umesh, Shardul in for India
IND vs ENG Live Score, 4th Test, Day 1
IND vs ENG Live Score, 4th Test, Day 1(AP)
Live

India vs England Live Cricket Score, 4th Test, Day 1: England opt to bowl; Umesh, Shardul in for India

IND vs ENG 4th Test Live Score: India and England will square off against each other in the fourth Test at the Kennington Oval in London. Follow live score and updates of IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 1.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 02, 2021 03:21 PM IST

India vs England Live Cricket Score, 4th Test, Day 1: England won the toss and opted to bowl first in the fourth Test match at The Oval. India made two changes to their side. Umesh Yadav and Shardul Thakur come into the side in place of Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami, both of whom have a niggle. England have brought in Ollie Pope and Chris Woakes in place of Jos Buttler and Sam Curran. In the previous game, England had the upper hand and registered an innings win over Kohli & Co. The competition would get intense as the series is levelled 1-1 and both side will push their limits to take an unassailable lead.


India vs England 4th Test live scorecard

Follow all the updates here:

  • SEP 02, 2021 03:23 PM IST

    Virat Kohli speaks at the toss

    "We would have bowled first as well but toss isn't something you can control. Need to be prepared for either. We're looking forward to putting runs on the board," said India captain Virat Kohli

  • SEP 02, 2021 03:21 PM IST

    Joe Root speaks at the toss

    "Going to make use of the overhead conditions. Looks like a good morning for bowling, we need to still hit the right lines and lengths, like we did at Headingley," said England captain Joe Root at the toss.

  • SEP 02, 2021 03:14 PM IST

    Still on Ashwin for India

    Can't remember the last time Ashwin sat out four back to back Test matches despite being fully fit. Well, this has happened in England as India have gone with the better batsman in Ravindra Jadeja and four-pronged seam attack.

  • SEP 02, 2021 03:10 PM IST

    India Playing XI

    Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

  • SEP 02, 2021 03:08 PM IST

    England Playing XI

    Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root(c), Ollie Pope, Jonny Bairstow(w), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Craig Overton, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson

  • SEP 02, 2021 03:04 PM IST

    India make two changes

    Umesh Yadav and Shardul Thakur come in to the Indian XI in place of Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami. Both Shami, Ishant have niggles, informs Kohli at the toss.

  • SEP 02, 2021 03:01 PM IST

    Toss update

    England captain Joe Root opts to bowl first after winning the toss.

  • SEP 02, 2021 03:00 PM IST

    Captains out there

    We see India captain Virat Kohli and England captain Joe Root having a chat and enjoying a laugh before the toss. Gee, this will be an important toss and for once, Kohli, perhaps wouldn't mind losing it.

  • SEP 02, 2021 02:56 PM IST

    India vs England 4th Test pitch report

    This is a captain's nightmare. Normally you think Oval as a belter but there is some live grass which might make the bowlers nip it slightly. So it might start off by nibbling but it will get better. What do you do then? And this pitch spins towards the end too. It's a difficult choice for the captains, I'd be happy if I lose the toss: Rob Key with The Oval pitch report.

  • SEP 02, 2021 02:53 PM IST

    Minutes away from the toss

  • SEP 02, 2021 02:42 PM IST

    Changes likely in the Indian XI

    There may be a few surprises up in store as far as the Indian XI is concerned. Prasidh Krishna was added in the squad last night, which was a clear indication that he is in line to make his Test debut while there are reports that Jasprit Bumrah too might sit this one out, does that mean Ashwin will get a game? We have about 20 mins before get the confirmation.

  • SEP 02, 2021 02:34 PM IST

    Milestone Alert!

    Mohammed Shami is 5 wickets away from completing 200 Test wickets. He can become the 5th Indian pacer with 200+ Test wickets after Kapil Dev, Javagal Srinath, Zaheer Khan and Ishant Sharma.

  • SEP 02, 2021 02:30 PM IST

    30 minutes to toss

    The Oval pitch is expected to offer something to everyone. The pacers will get bounce, batters will like to play on and aslo, turn for the spinners. More importantly, the weather likely to allow complete 90 overs of play. Thirty minutes to toss.

  • SEP 02, 2021 02:21 PM IST

    Happy Birthday Ishant Sharma

    Veteran India quick Ishant Sharma turns 33 today. He is 1 wicket away from becoming the highest wicket-taker for India in an away host country. He has currently 51 wickets in Tests in England, joint most with Kapil Dev’s 51 wickets in Australia.

  • SEP 02, 2021 02:20 PM IST

    Will Ravichandran Ashwin be back?

    It's a fact that Oval wicket is the most wicket-friemdly venue in England and the experts have suggested that India must have Ashwin for the fourth Test. Not to forget, the Indian off-spinner claimed 6/27 in his one-game stint with Surrey ahead of the series.

  • SEP 02, 2021 02:15 PM IST

    India's record at the Oval

    India have played 13 Tests at this venue and have won only 1 match - way back in 1971. All of the last three Tests were lost, including two innings defeats.

  • SEP 02, 2021 02:06 PM IST

    England squad - Wood, Woakes return

    Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Ollie Pope, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood, James Anderson, Sam Curran, Craig Overton, Daniel Lawrence

  • SEP 02, 2021 02:05 PM IST

    India squad after Prasidh Krishna's inclusion

    Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Hanuma Vihari, Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Wriddhiman Saha, Umesh Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav, Axar Patel, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna

  • SEP 02, 2021 02:03 PM IST

    India vs England, 4th Test Day 1 Live

    Hello and welcome to the live blog of India vs England, 4th Test, Day 1 at The Oval, London. The series is currently levelled at 1-1 after the hosts registered victory by an innings and 76 runs to stun India at Headingley. They would look to continue to the momentum but must keep in mind that Kohli & Co know the art of bouncing back. A loss was enough to push them to go for a win and take an unassailable lead. How the line-ups will look like? Well, we'll find out in some time. So, stay tuned as the action in London unfolds soon.

