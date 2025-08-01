IND vs ENG 5th Test Live Updates Day 2: Tall task ahead for Karun, Washington as India look for total close to 300

India vs England 5th Test Live Updates Day 2: IND vs ENG:nThe fast-and-furious fifth Test match of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy at the Oval had a choppy start, as typically soggy weather in London meant only 64 overs were bowled. Plenty of action even on a shortened first day, however: England were able to take 6 wickets, not letting any Indian batter get truly set....Read More

India didn’t do too badly either, all things considered, putting on 204 runs with players such as Sai Sudharsan impressing in a solid defensive showing. However, the issue for India was the inability for any of their batters to convert their starts into bigger scores, as Sudharsan was dismissed on 38, and Shubman Gill ran himself out while batting on 21.

Only one batter truly shone on day 1, and it was a long time coming for this man: Karun Nair, for the first time in 9 years, registered a 50+ score in Test cricket, only for the second time following his famous 303* in 2016. Karun Nair has an ability to go big, but lapses of focus and poor shots after getting set have been his undoing on this tour.

As far as India are concerned, Karun will need to be safe and ensures he bats really deep, with the team already six wickets down and last to their final partnership. The good thing for India is that they have a truly sensational number eight to accompany Karun. Washington Sundar, fresh off his maiden century in Test cricket, will occupy the crease early on a day that will truly test his technique.

A lot will be riding on their shoulders on another day that will be overcast and tricky to bat on with not much batting to follow. However, a focus for India will also be on their bowling: will Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep and company be tighter and more threatening with the ball than their English counterparts? They have a surface that will suit their strengths, but to capitalise on that is a completely different matter altogether.