India vs England 5th Test Live Streaming: When and where to watch rescheduled IND vs ENG Edgbaston Test

India vs England Live Streaming, 5th Test: All you need to know about live streaming details on, match timings, venue for the IND vs ENG match today at Edgbaston, Birmingham.
India vs England 5th Test Live Streaming: India's Jasprit Bumrah, right, and coach Rahul Dravid (AP)
Published on Jul 01, 2022 10:18 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

The much-awaited fifth and final Test match of India’s tour of England 2021 will soon get underway, having been rescheduled from last September due to a Covid-19 outbreak in the camps. It’s a significant match, with India currently leading the series 2-1. For England, a win means they will prevent a loss at home to their visitors, while for India, a draw or a win will mean a famous overseas win, their first in England since 2007. (India vs England Live Score, 5th Test Day 1)

Both teams are very different to the ones which walked off the field at the Oval in September 2021. Both teams have new head coaches in the form of Rahul Dravid and Brendon McCullum, as well as new captains in Jasprit Bumrah and Ben Stokes. Under Stokes and McCullum, England look like a team revitalized, while India will be searching for a strong comeback following the disappointing 2-1 loss in South Africa.

Bumrah has replaced regular skipper Rohit Sharma for the long-delayed fifth Tes after the opener was ruled out with Covid-19. Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has been named as Bumrah's vice-captain at Edgbaston.

Here are the streaming details for England vs India 5th Test match:

When will ENG vs IND 5th Test between England and India be played?

ENG vs IND 5th Test will be played at 3:00 PM IST (10:30 local time) on Friday, 1 July. The toss will take plac at 2:30 pm IST.

Where will ENG vs IND 5th Test between England and India be played?

ENG vs IND 5th Test will be played at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham in England.

Which TV channels will broadcast England vs India 5th Test in India?

The match will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network – Sony Six and Sony Six HD.

Where can I watch the live stream of England vs India 5th Test in India?

The match will be available on SonyLiv. You can also catch the live commentary, score updates here at hindustantimes.com/cricket

HT Sports Desk

