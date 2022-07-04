India vs England Live Score, 5th Test, Day 4: Ravindra Jadeja joins Rishabh Pant after India lose Shreyas Iyer

IND vs ENG 5th Test Live Score Day 4: Leading by over 250 runs, India will be aiming to build on their momentum on Day 4 of the ongoing fifth and final Test match against England, at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Monday. Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant have resumed batting for the visitors and will be trying to build a strong partnership. The visitors posted 125 for three in 45 overs at Stumps on Sunday, with Pujara and Pant remaining unbeaten. Pujara registered 50 runs off 139 balls and Pant added 30 runs to the scoreboard. Pant took his match total to 176 (having hammered 146 runs off 111 balls in the first innings) and in doing so, he registered the most runs in a single Test match for any Indian wicketkeeper outside Asia. Earlier, England were bowled out for 284, in response to India's first innings total of 416. A valiant knock of 106 runs off 140 balls by Jonny Bairstow didn't really change England's position in the game as Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj swept aside their batting order with a three-wicket and four-wicket haul respectively.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON