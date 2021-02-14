Axar Patel picks maiden Test wicket, gets prized scalp of Joe Root - WATCH

After missing out in the first Test, left-arm spinner Axar Patel finally got a chance to make his Test debut in the 2nd Test against England in Chennai. He was expected to play in the first Test but an injury before the match ruled him out. Shahbaz Nadeem took his place in the side but did not shine as India lost the match by 227 runs.

India decided to give Axar a debut in the second Test against England. He failed to contribute with the bat as Moeen Ali stumped him with a spinning delivery.

However, he managed to strike early in the innings for India with the ball in hand. Joe Root has been in magnificent form for England in Test cricket. He has scored three centuries with two double hundreds in the three-Test matches he has played in 2021. But, he wasn't able to contribute much in the second Test.

Axar Patel got the prized scalp of Root for India. For his maiden Test wicket, Axar sent Root back to the pavilion. The England captain went for his favorite sweep shot but edged it to the short-fine leg fielder. He could only manage a score of six runs. You can watch his dismissal here:-

















