India vs England: ‘Back to training’, Ajinkya Rahane sweats it out at nets ahead of 1st Test- WATCH
After leading the Indian team to a historic series win against Australia, vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane gears up to face Joe Root’s England at home. On Wednesday, Rahane hit the training session Ahead of the first Test against England. He was seen sweating it out at the nets against bowlers Saurabh Kumar and K Gowtham.
Rahane took to Twitter and shared the video of batting practice. The Indian vice-captain can be seen playing shots both on the backfoot and the frontfoot.
“Back to training,” he tweeted.
The Virat Kohli-led India squad had their first outdoor training session on Monday ahead of the first Test against England.
Three RT-PCR tests for coronavirus were conducted at regular intervals and all the Indian players were tested negative. The hosts were then cleared to begin their nets sessions from Tuesday as they have completed the six-day quarantine.
Meanwhile, the England squad also returned negative results in their third coronavirus test done on Sunday and is out of quarantine. The Joe Root side also began their training on Tuesday.
Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer and Rory Burns began their training for the first Test against India on Saturday as the trio had arrived earlier after being rested for the Sri Lanka tour.
India and England are set to lock horns in four Tests, three ODIs, and five T20Is. The first two games of the Test series will be played in Chennai before the cricketers move to Ahmedabad for the third and fourth Test.
Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) secretary RS Ramasaamy on Tuesday confirmed that the first Test would be played behind closed doors while the second Test at Chepauk would have 50 per cent crowd in attendance.
(With ANI Inputs)
