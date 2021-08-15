India vs England: 'Best role model we have had' - Cricket fraternity lauds Joe Root's unbeaten 180-run knock at Lord's

England captain Joe Root's spectacular show at Lord's in the 2nd Test against India has led to the contest currently being in a stalemate by the end of Day 3. The right-handed batsman scored an unbeaten 180 in the first innings to help his team post a total of 391 on the board, taking a lead of 27 runs over India at stumps on Saturday.

The match in Lord's is now hung in balance, and England captain Root will hope his bowlers can bowl out India quickly to set themselves up for an easy chase. Root's sensational batting led to the cricket fraternity showering praises on him.

The five-match Test series is currently leveled at 0-0 with the rain-curtailed first Test ending. India captain Virat Kohli will hope to pile on quick runs on Day 4 to put pressure on England bowlers.