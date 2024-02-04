India vs England: Bumrah dedicates six-wicket haul to son Angad, opens up on ‘delivery he didn’t plan’

With India trailing 0-1 in the ongoing five-match series, Jasprit Bumrah is in fiery form in the ongoing second Test and has already bagged a six-wicket haul. The pacer once again showed why he is regarded as the best bowler in India currently, with a sensational six-wicket haul in the first innings. India's Jasprit Bumrah reacts against England.(REUTERS)

In response to India's total of 396, the visitors were bowled out for 253 in the first innings as Bumrah ended with figures of 6/45. The pacer came out on top, accounting for the dismissals of Ollie Pope (23), Joe Root (5), Jonny Bairstow (25), Ben Stokes (47), Tom Hartley (21) and James Anderson (6).

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

He also reached 150 Test wickets and was left elated. The India star dedicated it to his son and revealed that it was the first time they were travelling together on tour. "I will dedicate this to my son. This is his first tour, and he is travelling with me. I am excited to see him."

The 30-year-old also got the crucial wicket of Stokes. Commenting on that dismissal, he said, "That was one delivery I had not planned. I had bowled an outswinger, but the ball did not swing and went straight to the arc."

He also became the fastest Indian pacer to reach 150 Test wickets, 6781 balls. Bumrah's dismissal of Joe Root also caught everyone's attention. The pacer set Root up perfectly with an in-swinging delivery from good length and then made the next delivery leave him from the same area around off stump. Root was committed to his defence and had no time, outside edging it to the left of Shubman Gill at first slip, who took an easy catch.

Speaking about his numbers, he said, "It felt great at that moment, but I do not want to look at numbers. If the team wins, then the performance matters. At the end of the day, if you contribute to the team's success, there is no better feeling."