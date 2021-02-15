England spin consultant says visitors know it's going to spin in sub-continent
England spin bowling consultant Jeetan Patel on Monday played down the talk about the quality of the Chepauk pitch in the ongoing second Test against India, saying "everyone knows it's going to spin when you come to the sub-continent".
The deteriorating pitch here has been a subject of intense debate with former greats like Shane Warne and Michael Vaughan sparring on social media while England assistant coach Graham Thorpe termed it "challenging" on Sunday.
“The first Test in Sri Lanka spun from ball one. We understand it all as a playing group, maybe it's an educational thing for someone outside the group but if you're in the sub-continent, wickets spin," Patel said at the media interaction at the end of third day's play.
ALSO READ - 'Some people are always complaining,' Sunil Gavaskar says Chennai pitch 'not unplayable'
"The ball gets softer quicker, it doesn't seam as much, so there has to be something in the wicket. Has it accelerated a bit quickly? Probably so, but that is playing in the sub-continent, like when teams come to England or other places where it seams around," he added
England were struggling at 53 for 3 in pursuit of an improbable 482 to win at the end of the third day which saw Ravichandra Ashwin score his fifth Test ton and Kohli hit a half-century.
"Of course, I think Ashwin and Kohli were fantastic. Kohli in the second innings, he got down to the ball, the way he got across the stumps. Ashwin came in and swept early and got the field he wanted.
"They (India) are in a very strong position. there's no doubt about that, we'll have to work really hard to get some of that back," Patel said.
With 429 more runs required in two days for an improbable win and a long way to go, Patel said it was about staying positive, adding if "we sit back and try to defend for two days we are not going to have much success."
"It's just about staying positive. We've got strokemakers in the group and we want them to express themselves. That's been one of the strengths in the three Test matches we have played in the sub-continent."
Patel also said young batsman Dan Lawrence "was fantastic this evening".
"It's exactly how he wants to play cricket and exactly how he can contribute to this team. So it was good to see him go," he said.
He said there were positives to be taken from the game, adding the spinners Moeen Ali and Jack Leach had done well.
"There's positives to take form every game of cricket, doesn't matter if you're on the winning side or not. The fantastic thing is Mo (Meen Ali) bowled 60 overs in a Test match and has taken eight wickets, probably should have had nine or 10.
"Jack Leach has continued his improvement, Ben Foakes has come in and impressed," he said.
Asked if England skipper Joe Root was lucky to survive an appeal for leg-before towards the end of the day which the third umpire turned down on a referral by India, Patel said he would have been disappointed if he was given out.
"Let's be honest, I would have been disappointed if it was given out. Live it looked like it was maybe outside the line but replays showed it was pretty close. But, umpire's call is close enough," Patel said. PTI SS PDS PDS
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Goes under radar: Gambhir calls Ashwin India's biggest matchwinner since Kumble
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2nd Test, Day 3 highlights: England 53/3 at stumps, still 429 runs behind
IPL 2021: KXIP opt for name change, to be called 'Punjab Kings'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Virat Kohli involved in heated exchange with on-field umpire over Root DRS call
- India vs England: Virat Kohli walked towards Nitin Menon and had a lengthy discussion with the umpire, reacting rather heatedly.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'I don't think anyone should have any problems with the wicket': Axar Patel
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India vs England: R Ashwin strikes another fifer, with the bat
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
England spin consultant says visitors know it's going to spin in sub-continent
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mark Butcher highlights ‘little adjustments’ made by Kohli
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India vs England, 2nd Test, Day 1: Action in pictures
- Moeen Ali starred with the ball but India escaped with a challenging first innings total in the opening day in Chennai.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ravichandran Ashwin slams century, joins unique list of lower order batsmen
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ashwin reveals conversation with Siraj during the last-wicket partnership
- After Virat’s dismissal, three wickets fell quickly and it looked like Ashwin might not get his hundred. India had lost nine wickets and Ashwin still needed more than 20 runs to get to the century-mark.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Naman Ojha retires from all forms of cricket
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India vs England, 2nd Test, Day 2: Action in pictures
- The second day belonged to Team India as they bowled out England for just 134 runs. They took a huge 249 runs with Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara still on the crease. 15 wickets fell on Day 2.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India vs England, 2nd Test, Day 3: Action through images
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox