IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / India vs England: Floodlights at Motera Stadium programmed to help sighting in twilight period
GCA Motera Stadium, Ahmedabad(Twitter)
GCA Motera Stadium, Ahmedabad(Twitter)
cricket

India vs England: Floodlights at Motera Stadium programmed to help sighting in twilight period

A GCA official revealed that the groundstaff and state association officials have worked on the floodlights for seven-eight months to ensure that sighting the pink ball doesn't become an issue during the twilight phase.
READ FULL STORY
ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 07:28 PM IST

It is no secret that the twilight period is the most challenging when it comes to a pink-ball Test match. And keeping that in mind, the floodlights at the Motera Stadium have been programmed in a manner that there will be no shadows hindering the sighting of the ball.

Speaking to ANI, a Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) official revealed that the groundstaff and state association officials have worked on the floodlights for seven-eight months to ensure that sighting the pink ball doesn't become an issue during the twilight phase.

"Shadow monitoring has been done for seven-eight months. The lights will come on in this Motera Stadium according to the shadow. Day-night matches have the twilight period and it is the most challenging.

ALSO READ | India Predicted XI for 3rd Test: Pink ball might force Kohli to make two changes

"During the sunset period, the lights are uneven. To maintain that, the floodlights are automatically programmed so that there are no shadows on the ground. There would be no shadows on show here. This facility is not present anywhere in the world right now," he explained.

Earlier in the day, India skipper Virat Kohli had spoken about the need to take fresh guard in the evening session -- the most difficult for batsmen in day-night Test matches.

"If you are starting your innings in the evening under lights then that one, one and a half hour is very challenging. Yes, the spin will come into play for sure but I don't think the new ball and fast bowlers can be ignored. The pink ball does bring them into the game till the ball is nice and shiny, something we are very well aware of and preparing accordingly," he said.

The India skipper explained how playing under the lights is similar to playing in the first session of a normal Test match and a batsman must adjust to the "reversal of roles" quickly.

Kohli also pointed out how a batsman needs to start afresh even though he may be set when the sun goes out.

"Well, last time we experienced that the first session is probably the nicest to bat when the sun is out and the ball doesn't do as much but when it starts to get dark especially during that twilight period it gets very tricky the lights changes and it becomes too difficult to sight the ball and then under lights, it becomes like playing the first session in the morning in a normal Test match as the ball does tend to swing," Kohli explained.

ALSO READ | Kohli's response to question on breaking Dhoni's captaincy record is a winner

"I think it's a reversal of roles and something you need to adjust quite quickly as the batsmen. Even though you might be set in the afternoon, you have to take guard again and start from scratch in the evening and probably have to bit more disciplined," he further said.

"So these are the major differences. Similarly, with the bowlers, the plan is bowl a nice consistent line and length, and in the evening if the situation allows we can attack," he added.

The third Test will get underway on Wednesday with the series locked at 1-1.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
motera stadium gujarat cricket association india vs england
Close
File photo of MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli(Getty Images)
File photo of MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli(Getty Images)
cricket

Kohli's response to question on breaking Dhoni's captaincy record is a winner

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 08:28 PM IST
  • India vs England: He is currently at par with MS Dhoni with 21 Test wins on home soil. Motera could be the place where he gets ahead of his predecessor.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rishabh Pant(Twitter)
Rishabh Pant(Twitter)
cricket

Joe Root reveals how England planning to ‘get Rishabh Pant out’ in 3rd Test

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 07:01 PM IST
Root said that Pant is ‘extremely talented’ and his team will look for every possible way to either ‘keep him off the strike’ or ‘get him out’.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian captain Virat Kohli during training session in Ahmedabad(BCCI/Twitter)
Indian captain Virat Kohli during training session in Ahmedabad(BCCI/Twitter)
cricket

Kohli explains why it’s ‘much more challenging’ to play with pink-ball

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 04:37 PM IST
Kohli, while addressing the pre-match virtual press conference in Ahmedabad, spoke about how batting under against pink ball under lights will be challenging.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Virat Kohli at the nets.(BCCI/Twitter)
Virat Kohli at the nets.(BCCI/Twitter)
cricket

Kohli & co. gear up for the unknown at Motera with pink-ball in focus

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 03:01 PM IST
India vs England: But as the two teams get ready for the pink-ball Test at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad, the advantage of home conditions for the Virat Kohli-led side appears to be limited.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mohammed Siraj at nets.(BCCI/Twitter)
Mohammed Siraj at nets.(BCCI/Twitter)
cricket

IND vs ENG 3rd Test Live Streaming: When & where to watch Live on TV & Online

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 06:40 PM IST
IND vs ENG 3rd Test Live Streaming: All you need to know about live streaming details on Hotstar, match timings, venue for India vs England 3rd Test Match.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah(BCCI/Twitter)
Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah(BCCI/Twitter)
cricket

India vs England: Onus on Bumrah to match Anderson on his home turf

By Sanjjeev K Samyal
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 05:08 PM IST
Bumrah has earlier spoken of how he looks to learn from successful bowlers and how they use the conditions. He would be keenly observing how Anderson goes about his craft.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Himachal Pradesh captain Rishi Dhawan hands over cap to Vaibhav Arora (left) on his List-A debut against Maharashtra in Jaipur.(HT Photo)
Himachal Pradesh captain Rishi Dhawan hands over cap to Vaibhav Arora (left) on his List-A debut against Maharashtra in Jaipur.(HT Photo)
ipl

IPL 2021: From milk deliveries to IPL pacer, Vaibhav Arora's journey

By Shalini Gupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 05:39 PM IST
A fan of Jasprit Bumrah, Vaibhav bowls regularly at 135 km per hour and is looking forward to sharing the KKR dressing room with the likes of Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson, Andre Russell and Eoin Morgan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian captain Virat Kohli: File Photo(HT Archive)
Indian captain Virat Kohli: File Photo(HT Archive)
cricket

India Predicted XI for 3rd Test: Pink ball might force Kohli to make two changes

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 01:52 PM IST
  • India vs England: While the track is expected to be spin friendly, but the vagaries of the pink cherry means India might have to go in with an extra seam bowling option.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Simon Doull.(Getty Images)
File image of Simon Doull.(Getty Images)
cricket

2nd rate Aussies prefered in IPL over NZ players: Doull after Conway's 99*

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 03:25 PM IST
The innings prompted India off-spinner R Ashwin to praise the batsman on Twitter while also hinting that he may have been late by a few days in showcasing his talent.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Ishant Sharma celebrates.((ANI Photo/BCCI Twitter))
India's Ishant Sharma celebrates.((ANI Photo/BCCI Twitter))
cricket

Ishant Sharma names fast bowler who could lead the pack after he retires

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 12:16 PM IST
India vs England: Ishant Sharma further said that the Indian team has to know the strengths of individual bowlers and use them accordingly.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian pacer Ishant Sharma (L), captain Virat Kohli (R)(Twitter)
Indian pacer Ishant Sharma (L), captain Virat Kohli (R)(Twitter)
cricket

How Kohli informed Ishant about his first-ever selection into Team India

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 08:29 PM IST
Indian captain Virat Kohli shared an interesting anecdote about the time when Ishant Sharma was first selected in the Indian team.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian captain Virat Kohli (L) and umpire Nitin Menon (R)(Twitter)
Indian captain Virat Kohli (L) and umpire Nitin Menon (R)(Twitter)
cricket

India vs England: To keep or not to keep Umpires' Call in DRS

By Rasesh Mandani
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 07:52 PM IST
The committee led by Mike Gatting that includes a host of former captains, coaches and match referees, had differing views on the subject and their recommendations to ICC will therefore be varied.
READ FULL STORY
Close
GCA Motera Stadium, Ahmedabad(Twitter)
GCA Motera Stadium, Ahmedabad(Twitter)
cricket

Floodlights at Motera Stadium programmed to help sighting in twilight period

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 07:28 PM IST
A GCA official revealed that the groundstaff and state association officials have worked on the floodlights for seven-eight months to ensure that sighting the pink ball doesn't become an issue during the twilight phase.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Uttarakhan batsman Jay Bista(Twitter)
Uttarakhan batsman Jay Bista(Twitter)
cricket

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Jay Bista stars in Uttarakhand's second win in Plate group

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 06:54 PM IST
Sent in to bat, Manipur lost the openers Narisingh Yadav (2) and Al Bashid Muhammed (4) by the sixth over and the rest of the batsmen struggled against a disciplined bowling attack.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP