Shortly after Ishant Sharma became the third India pacer and the sixth overall bowler from the country to claim 300 Test wickets, former captain Sunil Gavaskar weighed in on the second-coming of the fast bowler, explaining the reason behind the India fast bowler's career renaissance. Ishant has been a different bowler altogether since 2018, picking up more wickets and getting a control of his economy rate, and Gavaskar went on to explain why that is.

Also Read | England win or a classic India chase on the fifth day?

"He's bowling a lot further. He was earlier on bowling maybe around 18 inches shorter and so therefore was going past the outside edge, beating the batsmen. It was all looking very good but in the wickets column he wasn't actually showing results," Gavaskar said during the tea interval on Day 4 of the first Test against Chennai.

"Now that he's started doing that in the last 2-3 years, this the kind of dismissals he gets – LBW, with the ball keeping low. The further you bowl, the more you get the opportunity to make the bowl move in the air or off the pitch."

Also Read | Told him that you won't get a bowl: Ashwin reveals Ishant's 'biggest plus'

Ishant, playing his 98th Test match, was three short of competing 300 Test wickets. In the first innings, he picked up 2/52, dismissing Jos Buttler and Jofra Archer off consecutive balls. Although he couldn't achieve a Test hat-trick, the fast bowler did have his moment under the sun in the second dig, getting the wicket of Daniel Lawrence to join an elite list comprising, Anil Kumble, Kapil Dev, Harbhajan Singh, Zaheer Khan and R Ashwin.

Ishant can easily be called India's most improved bowler in the last three years, picking up 47 wickets in 19 Tests. This is a stark comparison given how the fast bowler had picked up 172 wickets in 60 Tests between 2010 and 2017, after the rousing start he had to his Test career, in which Ishant grabbed 34 wickets from his first 11 Tests.