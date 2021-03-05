India vs England: 'He relishes the pressure,' Sunil Gavaskar says Rishabh Pant can help India take lead
Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar praised India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant on Day 2 of the 4th Test against England in Motera in Ahmedabad and said that the left-hander can help India take the lead in the match. The hosts lost six wickets before Tea, still trailing Joe Root & co. by 52 runs.
But Gavaskar said that he still thinks India can take the lead with Pant in the middle. Speaking on Star Sports during the Tea break, Gavaskar said that Pant is capable of handling the pressure.
India vs England 4th Test Day 2 - LIVE!
"He is capable of handling it. The youngsters can sometimes get cowed down by pressure. Not Rishabh Pant. He relishes the pressure," the India batting legend said.
"He would love to come down after Tea and hit the ball into the stands. He will come down after Tea, and would look to hit into the stands. He is realising that England are bowling so well that there are no easy runs on offer.
"The seamers have bowled tremendously. So there are no easy runs. Hence, Pant will look to make runs. There is risk involved in this, but if it comes through, then India could actually take the lead," Gavaskar further said.
Meanwhile, Ben Stokes denied Rohit Sharma his half-century as England claimed two wickets in the second session to restrict India to 153-6 at tea on day two of the match in Ahmedabad on Friday.
Rishabh Pant was batting on 36 at the break, with Washington Sundar on one and the hosts still 52 behind England's first innings total of 205.
Resuming on 24-1, India found runs were not easy to come by with James Anderson bowling a tight line and Stokes being relentlessly hostile.
