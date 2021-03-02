‘He wants to be the best’: VVS Laxman hails Ashwin’s ‘critical planning and execution’
Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has been in a rich vein of form in the ongoing Test series against England. He has scalped 24 wickets in the last three matches against the Joe Root-led side. He also scored a game-changing hundred in the second Test in Chennai which helped India win the match by 317 runs.
Ashwin recently became the 2nd fastest bowler to pick 400 wickets in the longest format of the game which earned him praises from different corners of the world.
Former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman hailed Ashwin, stating that the Chennai cricketer is someone who wants to be the best and compete against the best. While speaking on Star Sports, the cricketer-turned-commentator also pointed out how Ashwin troubled someone ‘as great as’ Steve Smith during the Australia tour.
ALSO READ | 4th Test: Pujara within striking distance of another fine achievement, can join Gavaskar, Viswanath, Kohli in elite list
“I think he [Ashwin] is a very intelligent person! When you’re playing at the highest level, then it’s not only about your skill, it’s about your preparation, your planning and execution is so critical. So, he works out what are the weaknesses of the batsman. He plans those dismissals and that’s why I think he is reinventing himself,” Laxman told Star Sports.
“We saw recently in the Australia series how he troubled, someone as great as Steve Smith and that’s another thing that makes Ashwin or any champion player special, that he wants to be the best and compete against the best,” he added.
Following his stellar show in the Test series so far, Ashwin made a significant gain in the recently-released ICC Test rankings. He jumped up to the third spot on the bowlers’ list with 394 rating points.
ALSO READ | 'Kumble would have gotten 1000 Test wickets': Gambhir reacts to Yuvraj's tweet
The Virat Kohli-led Team India is currently leading the 4-match series 2-1. The fourth and final match kickstarts on Thursday at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'No shame to be beaten by Ashwin': Atherton says India spinner rare to match
- India vs England: Ashwin has proven he's a beast on home soil, which is why Atherton reckons there is absolutely nothing surprising seeing him thrive.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Former Indian cricketer Madan Lal gets first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India vs England: Indian players undergo fielding drill ahead of 4th Test
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ICC Player of the Month: Ashwin, Root, Mayers in contention among men
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Surprised at exclusion of Mohali for IPL: Punjab CM
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ICC Women's ODI rankings: Mithali retains 9th spot, Mandhana drops two slots
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PCB's bio-bubble policy under scanner after Fawad Ahmed returns Covid positive
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chris Gayle targets T20 World Cup defence with Windies on comeback
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Spin-heavy India eye series win against England, WTC final spot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pujara close to another fine achievement, can join Gavaskar, Viswanath, Kohli
- India vs England: Cheteshwar Pujara has a chance to do what even the great Sachin Tendulkar couldn't.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Bit of self-interest': Australia wishing for England win in 4th Test vs India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Steyn reveals why he skipped IPL 2021, finds other leagues 'more rewarding'
- Steyn is currently playing the Pakistan Super League for Quetta Gladiators.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Going way too far': Waugh calls Chennai and Ahmedabad pitches 'unacceptable'
- India vs England: Waugh said that pitches which offer turn from Day 1 of a Test match are not acceptable.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'That question mark is being answered nicely': Chopra names 'rockstar' of India
- India vs England: "I feel that he's an absolute Rockstar, one of the biggest match winners that India has ever produced," Chopra said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ravi Shastri receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Ahmedabad
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox