India vs England: 'I am a bit sore,' Ishant Sharma gives update on his fitness after return from injury

India pacer Ishant Sharma had to miss out on the Australia tour as he was rehabilitating from the side strain that had ruled him out of the Indian Premier League midway into the season. The right-handed bowler made his return to the Indian squad in the ongoing series against England and was included in the playing XI for the first Test.

Ishant picked up his 300th Test wicket when he dismissed Daniel Lawrence. He became only the third Indian pacer and sixth Indian bowler to reach the mark.

Speaking after the end of the day's play, with India reaching 39/1 in the 420-run chase, Ishant opened up on his injury troubles and said that he is feeling a bit sore after returning to bowling full-time in a Test match.

"It's been quite a roller-coaster life. I've had a lot of experience, a lot of mentors who taught me how to bowl in the subcontinent and how to bowl abroad," Ishant said on Star Sports, when asked about his 300th wicket.

"I'm a bit sore, after bowling 4-over bursts in domestic cricket, and then bowling 35 overs within a gap of just 3-4 days," he said on his fitness.

Speaking on India's chances in the match, the bowler said: "If we get a good start tomorrow, we can chase this down, because we have a batting line-up that is fearless and can chase this down, and it's important to look at 381 runs and not 9 wickets.

"On the first two days, the pitch was not assisting us and the spinners, it felt like we played on a road, but it started turning later on in Day 4 and it was a lot more responsive then," he signed off.