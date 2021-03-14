Home / Cricket / India vs England: 'I was left astonished,' Sanjay Bangar lauds Rishabh Pant's outrageous six off Jofra Archer
cricket

India vs England: Speaking on Star Sports, former India batsman and former batting coach Sanjay Bangar said that he was left astonished with the shot.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 14, 2021 11:17 AM IST
Sanjay Bangar and Rishabh Pant.(File/PTI)

India batsman Rishabh Pant has been garnering praise for some of the most unbelievable shots seen in modern-day cricket. Pant's reverse scoop off James Anderson in the 4th Test received praise from the cricket fraternity. And in the first T20I against England, he followed it up with a reverse-flick off pacer Jofra Archer for another stunning six.

Pant was not able to capitalise and was dismissed soon after for 21 as India posted an easy target of 125 for the visitors to chase. England won the match by 8 wickets, but Pant received much praise for his shot.

"To play a shot like that against a bowler who is bowling at 140-150 kph and that too when Jofra Archer followed him after seeing him getting into a position for a shot like that, and despite that he got bat to ball is praiseworthy. I was left astonished with his talent, ability, and where the skill level has gone," Bangar said.

"He is a special player, he is a match-winner and stroke-maker. And sometimes he will get out playing such shots. So, it will be necessary that he is encouraged to play his natural game and he will then be able to win the maximum matches for the team, the way he did in Australia.

"He did not get much batting before the Australia tour, he did a lot of hard work. He is playing in the same fashion, he is a game-changer who wins matches for his team," Bangar signed .

IND USA
