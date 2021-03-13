Michael Vaughan, Wasim Jaffer indulge in hilarious banter on Twitter after England beat India in 1st T20I
- Former England captain Michael Vaughan and former India opener Wasim Jaffer indulged in a hilarious Twitter banter after England beat India by eight wickets in the first T20I in Ahmedabad.
When England were outplaying India in the first T20I at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, former cricketers Michael Vaughan and Wasim Jaffer were having a banter of their own on Twitter.
While India failed to land a counter-punch to England on the field, Jaffer did his best to give it back to Vaughan in their hilarious social media conversation.
It all started when the former England captain termed IPL franchise Mumbai Indians a better team than the current India T20 side under Virat Kohli.
"The @mipaltan are a better T20 team than @BCCI !!!" tweeted Vaughan.
Jaffer came up with a tongue-in-cheek reply to Vaughan’s dig. “Not all teams are lucky enough to play four overseas players Michael,” wrote Jaffer.
Jaffer was pointing out to the four overseas players that play are allowed to play in the XI in IPL teams but there was another indirect jibe towards the England side which has players like Jason Roy (South Africa born), Ben Stokes (New Zealand born), Jofra Archer (Barbados born).
The banter did not end there. Vaughan then tweeted, “Have you still not recovered from me getting you out at Lords !??” referring to the India vs England first Test at Lord’s in 2002 in which he had got Jaffer out for 53 in India’s second innings.
Meanwhile, Jason Roy and Jofra Archer played the lead roles as England thrashed India by eight wickets.
Chasing a modest 125, Roy hit a confident 49 as England romped home in 15.3 overs to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series at the world's biggest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad.
Roy and Jos Buttler put on 72 in a blazing opening stand. Roy, one of a group who missed England's 3-1 hammering in the Test series, hit three sixes and four fours in a spectacular return to form.
Morgan won the toss, fielded first and India slipped to 48-4 with skipper Virat Kohli out for nought off leg-spinner Adil Rashid.
Kohli blamed a "below par batting performance" by his side.
"There was a lack of execution of some of the shots. We have to come back with much more intent and clarity of plan. The wicket did not allow you to play the kind of shots you wanted to," he added.
(With agency inputs)
