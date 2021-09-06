‘India always fight back strongly’: Moeen Ali names ‘biggest threat’ for England on fifth day of Oval Test

England will look to successfully finish the chase of 368 against India in the ongoing Oval Test when they take the field on Monday. The opening duo of Haseeb Hameed (43*) and Rory Burns (31*) batted patiently in the final session of the fourth day as England posted 77/0 at stumps, requiring 291 runs to win, with 10 wickets in hand.

Batting on the final day against a confident Team India won’t be an easy task for the hosts and vice-captain Moeen Ali has reckoned that left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja would be the biggest threat for the hosts.

While speaking to Sky Sports, Ali said Jasprit Bumrah is the bowler who can change the momentum of the game any time but Jadeja’s bowling also remains a concern for the hosts.

“Jasprit Bumrah is one of those bowlers that can make anything happen but Jadeja is the biggest threat on that wicket. It's such a flat wicket but we're still going to have to play well. India always fight back strongly and that's something we're going to have to be wary about,” Ali told Sky Sports.

“I thought the boys batted excellently. We knew if we get through the first 10 to 15 overs, the two guys who are in are very disciplined. They've done it before in the series when they put on an amazing partnership, so hopefully, they can do it again tomorrow,” he added.

England pacer Chris Woakes also believes that the Oval pitch is still good enough to bat and reckons that his side is in with a chance to chase down 291 runs on the final day.

“We felt like it was a good enough wicket to be able to chase any score. To go all the way and chase down that score would be an incredible effort. It would be a great, great chase. But our openers have done a great job and put us in a good position to start on the final day. To get another 291 on a day-five pitch always sounds like a tough task but we've got to keep reminding ourselves that this pitch is still good for batting and we can do it if we bat well all the way down,” said Woakes during a virtual press conference.

“We just have to tick it off slowly. We won't get too far ahead of ourselves. I hear that it'll be a full house here at The Oval, so the atmosphere will be great. And that's where you want to be as a player. I watched the first three Tests of this series at home and was desperate to be a part of it, so I'm absolutely buzzing to be here and hopefully, we have an opportunity to win,” he added.

(With ANI Inputs)