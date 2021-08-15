India vs England: 'India can give him a chance'- Pakistan's Salman Butt names Cheteshwar Pujara's possible replacement

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt feels India can give a chance to young Suryakumar Yadav in place of the experienced Cheteshwar Pujara, who has been struggling to score runs of late. Pujara’s form has become one of India’s major concerns. Since 2018, his average is 31, which is considerably lower than his career average of 45. His scores in this series so far have been 4, 12* and 9. The bigger worry has been the same manner he has been getting out time and again.

“Pujara is struggling. The conditions are also tough. If India want, they can give Suryakumar Yadav a chance. It all depends on what Virat Kohli thinks, what the coach thinks,” Butt said on his YouTube channel.

Suryakumar Yadav and Prithvi Shaw were out of their mandatory quarantine and were spotted at Lord’s on Saturday. The youngsters, who were a part of the Indian limited-overs squad in Sri Lanka were flown in as replacements to the injured Shubman Gill and Washinton Sundar.

Butt, however, felt it was too early to think about dropping Pujara.

“As of now, three innings have been played. I feel it is too early to bring in a youngster in such testing conditions. It will be a really tough task for him. Pujara, on the other hand, is dependable and he has performed before in these conditions. He has failed so far but let’s give him one more Test,” he said.

The former Pakistan opener said it might be difficult for a young man to straight away come in and adjust to English conditions.

“For any youngster coming one-down, facing James Anderson and the other bowlers… England have a very good attack and the conditions are quite difficult. Look at the England players. Playing at home, the top three are hardly able to do anything substantial,” Butt pointed out.

“Both Pujara and Rahane are India’s top-class players. Sadly, they are not in form. But if you replace someone in the middle of the series, this is only the second Test, the pressure increases on the dropped player as well as on the one who is coming in. It will not be easy for another batter to come in and perform in English conditions. They (Pujara and Rahane) have played three innings so far and, according to me, it is too early to replace them,” he added.