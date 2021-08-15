'He hasn’t even averaged 20 during 2021': Inzamam reacts to India's middle-order collapse at Lord's, lists main issues

Team India's middle-order has once again become a hot topic for discussion due to the players' failure to play a single long innings so far on this Tour. The likes of Virat Kohli, except for his 42 in the first innings of the second Test, Ajinkya Rahane, and Cheteshwar Pujara have come under heavy scrutiny from experts and pundits for not scoring enough. The latest to join the bandwagon is Inzamam-ul-Haq, who presented his views following India's collapse at Lord's.

While speaking in a video uploaded on his YouTube channel, the former Pakistan captain stated that "three main players" of India have not shone with the bat for almost 18-20 months now. While Pujara and Rahane continue to be largely ineffective, Kohli hasn't scored a century for as long.

“During the 18-20 months from 2019 to 2021, the three main players of India have not performed. Pujara hasn’t scored a ton during these 20 months. Ajinkya Rahane has not performed well. He hasn’t even averaged 20 during 2021. There is no doubt that Virat Kohli is a great player. People consider him as the no.1 player. Even he doesn’t have a century in this period. When even these players start to perform, this team would become even stronger,” Inzamam-ul-Haq added.

So, who has stepped up for the Indian side? The youngsters have, Inzamam explained. He went on to state that younguns in Rishabh Pant and Rahul have take on the onus on themselves to get the big runs.

“The major weight of the Indian batting line-up has been shouldered by the youngsters during the last couple of years. KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, and even Ravindra Jadeja has scored runs in the middle-order whenever the situation arose. They have taken on the responsibility of the Indian batting. The Indian victories overseas have to be attributed to the contribution from these youngsters,” Inzamam-ul-Haq said.

So far in the three innings of the ongoing India-England five-match Test series, Kohli has scored 42 runs, while Pujara and Rahane have scored 25 and 6, respectively.