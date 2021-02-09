1st Test: Kohli fight in vain as Leach, Anderson help England topple India

James Anderson and Jack Leach produced memorable spells of fast bowling to trigger a batting collapse and eventually bowl out India for 192 in the fourth innings and help England register a dominating 227-run win on Tuesday to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

India, needing to chase down 381 at the start of Day 5, crumbled to Anderson's reverse swing and Leach's clinical spin and although Virat Kohli impressed with fighting half-half-century, it wasn't enough for India to deny England of a memorable win.

Shubman Gill was the only consolation for India on an otherwise forgettable day for the hosts. India lost Cheteshwar Pujara early, out caught behind off Jack Leach after the pair had put on 19 runs to India's overnight score. The way Gill batted made it clear that India were fancying their chances of going for a win, but those plans were thwarted when Anderson sent Gill's off-stump cart-wheeling right after the batsman reached his third Test fifty.

Anderson rapped Ajinkya Rahane second ball on the pads, and while it was given not out due to the impact being outside off, he produced another beautiful in-swinger to castle India's vice-captain for a duck. Rishabh Pant spanked a four off Anderson to calm some nerves, but opened the face of his bat a but too much for the ball to take a leading edge and lob to Joe Root at covers.

As Virat Kohli watched the onslaught from the other end, the India captain decided to get a move on. Aided by some ordinary bowling from Dom Bess, Kohli hit the off-spinner for three consecutive fours in the 38th over and along with R Ashwin began staging a fight for India. For Ashwin, it was Sydney all over again for a brief period as he took multiple blows from Jofra Archer. He copped a blow twice on his bowling arm, while a bouncer from the England pacer smashed into his helmet and went for four. Importantly for India though, Kohli and Ashwin took them safely till lunch

After the interval, the pair brought up its fifty-run partnership with Kohli punching a delightful four off the backfoot and bringing up his 24th Test fifty. Ashwin's vigil finally ended when he tried to cut Jack Leach too close to his body and ended up edging in to Jos Buttler, and when Ben Stokes cleaned up Kohli with a ball that stayed low, that was the final nail in the coffin. Leach and Archer completed the formalities as England completed their sixth consecutive Test win.