James Anderson might be in the twilight of his stellar Test career, but he still has some solid punches left in his cornerand gave ample proof of that on the fifth day of the first Test match against India at the Chepauk stadium in Chennai.

With India looking to survive the final day on a fast deteriorating pitch, to earn a draw, Anderson rolled the years as he displayed his skill against an opposition he loves to torment.

Known for his ability to swing the ball and make it move off the seam in helpful conditions, Anderson produced two fantastic deliveries to breach the defence of India opener Shubman Gill and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, in conditions where he has struggled to perform otherwise.

Anderson used the pitch and the conditions to perfect use as he bowled in-cutters to both the batsmen and managed to get the ball through the gap between bat and pad.

He then returned to pick up the wicket of in-form wicket-keepr batsman Rishabh Pant to completely break the back of India's batting to put England in a match-winning position.

Anderson, who holds the record for being the most successful fast bowler in Test history, hasn't been as big a force in Asian conditions throughout his stories career.

But this performance shows why he is regarded as one of the greatest in the history of English cricket and one of the best in world cricket too.

