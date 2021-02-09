'Jimmy' rolls the years back at Chepauk- Watch Anderson's brilliance in Chennai
- Known for his ability to swing the ball and make it move off the seam in helpful conditions, Anderson produced two fantastic deliveries to breach the defence of India opener Shubman Gill and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, in conditions where he has struggled to perform otherwise.
James Anderson might be in the twilight of his stellar Test career, but he still has some solid punches left in his cornerand gave ample proof of that on the fifth day of the first Test match against India at the Chepauk stadium in Chennai.
With India looking to survive the final day on a fast deteriorating pitch, to earn a draw, Anderson rolled the years as he displayed his skill against an opposition he loves to torment.
India vs England, 1st Test, Day 5 - Live Cricket Score
Known for his ability to swing the ball and make it move off the seam in helpful conditions, Anderson produced two fantastic deliveries to breach the defence of India opener Shubman Gill and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, in conditions where he has struggled to perform otherwise.
Anderson used the pitch and the conditions to perfect use as he bowled in-cutters to both the batsmen and managed to get the ball through the gap between bat and pad.
He then returned to pick up the wicket of in-form wicket-keepr batsman Rishabh Pant to completely break the back of India's batting to put England in a match-winning position.
ALSO READ - England sense victory after Anderson puts India on the ropes on Day 5 in Chennai
Anderson, who holds the record for being the most successful fast bowler in Test history, hasn't been as big a force in Asian conditions throughout his stories career.
But this performance shows why he is regarded as one of the greatest in the history of English cricket and one of the best in world cricket too.
Inspiring England to victory on Indian soil will be a great achievement for the Lancashire seamer in the fag end of his career.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kohli fight in vain as Leach, Anderson help England topple India
- India vs England: India crumbled to Anderson's reverse swing and Leach's clinical spin and although Virat Kohli impressed with fighting half-half-century, it wasn't enough to deny England of a memorable win.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
1st Test, Day 5 Live: India crumble as England soar to 1-0 series lead
'Jimmy' rolls the years back at Chepauk- Watch Anderson's brilliance in Chennai
- Known for his ability to swing the ball and make it move off the seam in helpful conditions, Anderson produced two fantastic deliveries to breach the defence of India opener Shubman Gill and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, in conditions where he has struggled to perform otherwise.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'His importance is underrated': Sunil names the 'glue' of India's batting
- India vs England: Calling his importance to the team underrated, Gavaskar believes the player is the glue that holds this Indian batting line-up.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'He's getting more wickets': Laxman explains Gillespie's role in Ishant's career
- India vs England: VVS Laxman explained how former Australia fast bowler Jason Gillespie helped Ishant become a more lethal fast-bowler in 2018.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'He could be dangerous at back of innings': Bell on India player who worries him
- India vs England: As the match heads towards the final day, all three results appear possible with India needing 380 more runs to win and England needing 9 wickets.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ishant Sharma: Miles and miles, and a splendid milestone
- For Ishant Sharma, getting 300 Test wickets is a reward for a 14-year journey of toil, discipline, sheer steel of not giving up.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Will India go for the kill at Chepauk today?
- Chasing 420 to win, India are 39/1 and need another 381 to take a 1-0 lead in the four-Test series
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'He has started doing that in last 2-3 years': Gavaskar on Ishant's improvement
- India vs England: Sunil Gavaskar weighed in on the second-coming of Ishant Sharma, explaining the reason behind the India fast bowler's career renaissance.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
England win or a classic India chase on the fifth day?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Game-changing talent, attitude is like that of Ben Stokes: Hussain on Pant
- Pant continued his rich vein of form in the ongoing Test match against England. Pant counter-attacked the England bowling attack and hit an entertaining 91 runs for India.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Told him that you won't get a bowl: Ashwin reveals Ishant's 'biggest plus'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'After a 100, class players carry their form': Manjrekar's 'issue' with Rahane
- Manjrekar has explained his 'issue' with India batsman Ajinkya Rahane, highlighting his expectations from the vice-captain of the India team.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
England sense victory after Anderson puts India on the ropes on Day 5 in Chennai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox