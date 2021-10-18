India Vs England Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2021: Kohli's India take on Morgan's England in first Warm-up match
- India Vs England, T20 World Cup 2021 Live Updates: Virat Kohli's India take on Eoin Morgan's England in their first T20 World Cup Warm-up Match at ICC Academy Ground in Dubai, UAE. Follow IND vs ENG live score and updates on the live blog.
India Vs England Live Score: Team India will formally begin their T20 World Cup 2021 campaign against Pakistan on Sunday, October 24. However, the players will be seen in their new kits for the first time at the ICC Academy in Dubai, UAE, today, as they take on Eoin Morgan's England in their first Warm-up match. Both teams will use this opportunity to find the right combination and also get used to the playing conditions. It may be a warm-up game but expect the teams to keep the intensity high.
Oct 18, 2021 05:55 PM IST
T20 World Cup Live: What about the spin attack?
As expected, the BCCI decided to go with a spin-heavy attack. Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rahul Chahar, and Varun Chakaravarthy are in the main squad. Considering recent exploits of the four spinners, it is clear that irrespective of a four-prong or a three-way pace attack, Ravindra Jadeja will be a part of the scheme of things. Now, it remains to be seen whether Kohli goes with the experience of Ashwin or the youth and deception of Chakaravarthy.
Oct 18, 2021 05:50 PM IST
T20 World Cup Live Score: What will the pace attack look like?
India, until the Playoffs stage of IPL 2021, was only going to send three pacers to the World Cup in the main squad. However, with Pandya not bowling, they decided to shift spinner Axar Patel to the reserves and promote Shardul Thakur to the main squad.
With Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah to choose from, it will be interesting to see how Kohli approaches the pace attack
Oct 18, 2021 05:45 PM IST
IND vs ENG Live Updates: All eyes on Hardik Pandya
This may be an unofficial, warm-up game but by no means, it is an unimportant match for the side, especially for Hardik Pandya. Whether he bowls or not will play a huge role in Shastri and Kohli fielding the first Playing XI against Pakistan. Hence, this game is as good as dress rehearsal for the Baroda all-rounder
Oct 18, 2021 05:40 PM IST
India vs England Live Score: Start of the last hurrah
Right then, folks. This is the start of Virat Kohli's last hurrah as the captain of India's T20I World Cup side. Yes, this is an unofficial game but knowing how Kohli operates, he is not going to go easy. And he won't let his team do that either.
Oct 18, 2021 05:35 PM IST
IND vs ENG: NEW JERSEY, WHO THAT?
The wait will be over in less than 2 hours time as we will finally get to see the whole team in the new T20 World Cup jerseys.
Oct 18, 2021 05:30 PM IST
India Vs England Live Score, T20 World Cup 2021 Warm-up match
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of India's first ICC T20 World Cup 2021 warm-up match against England. Virat Kohli and Co. will be eager to test out various options against Eoin Morgan's men. Moreover, the team will also be seen in their new kits for the first time. There is a lot to look forward to as you, my lovely viewers, can be rest assured that the ‘Men In Blue’ will take this game as any other official game. So, sit back and relax! Enjoy the action
