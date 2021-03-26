India vs England Live Score 2nd ODI: India asked to bat, Pant gets the nod over Suryakumar

IND vs ENG live score 2nd ODI Pune: India captain Virat Kohli might make a couple changes in the side as the hosts set out to win another series against an England side which will be led by Jos Buttler in the absence of Eoin Morgan. Suryakumar Yadav might make his debut in place of the injured Shreyas Iyer and leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal may replace Kuldeep Yadav. Follow India vs England 2nd ODI live score.