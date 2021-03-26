India vs England Live Score 2nd ODI: India asked to bat, Pant gets the nod over Suryakumar
- India vs England 2nd ODI live score: England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and opted to bowl against India. Rishabh Pant replaces the injured Shreyas Iyer.
IND vs ENG live score 2nd ODI Pune: India captain Virat Kohli might make a couple changes in the side as the hosts set out to win another series against an England side which will be led by Jos Buttler in the absence of Eoin Morgan. Suryakumar Yadav might make his debut in place of the injured Shreyas Iyer and leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal may replace Kuldeep Yadav. Follow India vs England 2nd ODI live score.
Fri, 26 Mar 2021 01:05 PM
TOSS: England opt to bowl
Jos Buttler wins the toss and he has decided to field against India in Pune. Dawid Malan, Reese Topley and Livingstone in. For India, there's only one change. Rishabh Pant comes in for Shreyas Iyer, which means there's still no place for Suryakumar Yadav.
Fri, 26 Mar 2021 12:56 PM
Pitch Report: Hard deck with a bit of grass
Deep Dasgupta says this pitch will suit the batsmen. Although there is a tinge of grass, the surface looks firm and solid. Slightly flatter than the last one... and to imagine over 300 runs were scored by the team batting first. Another belter expected. Fast bowlers, as cliched as it sounds, those first 15 overs are important.
Fri, 26 Mar 2021 12:53 PM
Liam Livingstone receives his ODI cap
With Morgan and Billings ruled out of the 2nd ODI, it was very obvious that Liam Livingstone would be making his ODI debut, and the 27-year-old has realised his dream. Just a while ago, Livingstone received his ODI cap.
Fri, 26 Mar 2021 12:49 PM
Toss coming up shortly
What will the team combinations be? Will India back Kuldeep Yadav enough to give him another go? Or will he be replaced by fellow wrist-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal? Then there's the No. 4 conundrum - a spot for whom Suryakumar Yadav and Rishabh Pant are the best contenders. VVS Laxman says he wants Surya to get the remaining two matches, and as does Sunil Gavaskar.
Fri, 26 Mar 2021 12:47 PM
Will England be able to cash in on the recent pattern?
So far, the team winning the first match of the series has ended up losing it. It happened in Test matches and T20Is, as England won the opener in both and went on to lose the series. Graeme Swann is already celebrating, pulling out some dance moves believing it's England's time to turn the tables. But in front of them is a strong Indian team with the best bench strength available. Shreyas Iyer being out injured is unfortunate, but India have more-than-capable resourced to make up the void.
Fri, 26 Mar 2021 12:38 PM
How will England react in Morgan's absence?
If Joe Root and Jofra Archer's injuries weren't enough to dent England in this ODI series, add to that the body blow of Eoin Morgan's split webbing. The England captain, who sustained the injury in the first ODI, required four stitches, and ruled himself out of the remainder of the series. Furthermore, England don't have Sam Billings either owing to another injury. Stand-in captain Jos Buttler has a huge mountain to climb.
Fri, 26 Mar 2021 12:27 PM
Will India rest Bhuvneshwar and play Natarajan?
It's a difficult one to answer. Ever since his return to the Indian side following a long injury lay-off, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been functioning like a well-oiled machine. In fact, he is one of the very few players who has played all six limited-overs matches against England. T Natarajan, on the other hand, has played just one T20I since the Australia tour.
Fri, 26 Mar 2021 12:22 PM
Virat Kohli and the long awaited century
It was November 2019 when Virat Kohli last scored a century for India in any format. While this has been the longest the India captain has been without a century in international cricket in terms of days, one has to take in consideration that there weren't many matches last year due to the global pandemic. Notably, Kohli has not been out of form as it may look like. He has been making regular contributions in all three formats. For instance, he scored three 70-plus scores in the T20Is, returning as the highest scorer of the series and also scored a fluent 56 in the first ODI against England.
Fri, 26 Mar 2021 12:18 PM
What about Rohit Sharma?
Rohit Sharma was hit on the left elbow by a Mark Wood pacey delivery. The India limited-overs vice captain did appear to be in a lot of pain but as per reports he is fit to play and will open the batting with Shikhar Dhawan in the IND vs ENG 2nd ODI today in Pune.
Fri, 26 Mar 2021 12:11 PM
KL Rahul at middle-order but who's the spinner?
There has been enough indications from the Indian camp to more or less confirm that KL Rahul will be the wicket-keeper and he will continue to bat at No.5 but one department that more questions than answers is the spin. India surprised many going ahead with Kuldeep Yadav but the left-arm wrist spinner was a major disappointment. It'll be interesting to see if Kohli decides to play Yuzvendra Chahal in the 2nd ODI today.
Fri, 26 Mar 2021 12:03 PM
Toss-up between Suryakumar Yadav and Rishabh Pant
Suryakumar Yadav has to be the front-runner to make his ODI debut in place of Shreyas Iyer but one shouldn't rule out the possibilities of seeing Rishabh Pant make a comeback. But odds are heavily in favour of Suryakumar, who is not only a like-for-like replacement for Iyer but is also going a purple patch.
Fri, 26 Mar 2021 11:57 AM
Who will replace Shreyas Iyer?
First of all, one should be gutted for Shreyas Iyer. Despite tough competition, Iyer had cemented the middle-order's spot on the back of some impactful performances but an unfortunate shoulder injury while fielding in the firs ODI has ruled him out of cricket for at least 10 weeks. As per reports, the right hander is set to undergo surgery on March 28.
Fri, 26 Mar 2021 11:53 AM
New captain for England
A split webbing has ruled out England captain Eoin Morgan from the remaining two ODIs against India. Jos Buttler will captain England in his absence. Sam Billings too won't take part in today's 2nd ODI against India and is unlikely to do so even in the last match in the series.
Fri, 26 Mar 2021 11:45 AM
India vs England 2nd ODI live score
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of India vs England 2nd ODI today at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. Virat Kohli's India are 1-0 ahead and if they win today, they will complete an all-format series win over England on home soil. But as we all know, it won't be an easy task by any means against England side which perhaps has the most dynamic batsmen in the world.