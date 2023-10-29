India vs England Live Score Cricket World Cup 2023: High-flying IND favourites to send defending champions ENG back home
- India vs England Live Score, Cricket World Cup 2023: Follow all latest, realtime updates and full scorecard of IND vs ENG WC match from Lucknow's Ekana Stadium.
India vs England Live Score, Cricket World Cup 2023: After a week-long gap, the most in-form team of the World Cup, India, is back on its quest for a place in the semifinal when they take on England at Lucknow's Ekana Stadium on Sunday. On paper, the match cannot be more one-sided. On one hand, where the Men in Blue are appearing more formidable with every passing game, Jos Buttler's England are on the verge of exiting the World Cup. With four defeats in five games, their campaign is dangling by a thread. While a defeat today will certainly not do them any favours, a win may just delay what seems to be the inevitable as England go searching for a tiny ray of hope that may just bring their World Cup campaign back on track. By given the form England are in and the opponent they are about to run into, the likelihood of that outcome appears bleak.
What may work for them – albeit just by that much – is that India are coming off a welcome break. They last played an ODI last Sunday where they beat New Zealand to break their ICC tournament jinx against the Kiwis before staying back in Dharamsala for a couple of days before reaching Lucknow earlier this week where they trained. The biggest news from their camp is of course, the unavailability of Hardik Pandya, who has not recovered for today's game or the one on Thursday against Sri Lanka in Mumbai. Hardik's injury, which apparently was considered to be not more than a sprain in the ankle is now believed to be a Grade 1 ligament tear, which needs approximately another 5-6 days to heal. The fact that Hardik has resumed bowling and training at the NCA is a huge positive but just when will he attain full fitness remains to be seen.
Hardik's injury has thrown open the team combinations. India gave a go to Mohammed Shami against New Zealand and he responded with a five-wicket haul. But the surface today at the Ekana promises to be nothing like the one in Dharamsala. Lucknow is slow and low, and with the addition of black soil, which highly benefits the spinners, India are expected to fall back on Ravichandran Ashwin. With England's campaign already in tatters, India will hope to go for the jugular with their spin trio of Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav. It's unfair to drop Shami after his heroics last Sunday so it is likely that either Mohammed Siraj will be rested, with the Shami-Bumrah pair expected to lead the pace attack. The visuals of Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill rolling their arms over indicate that one of them might step up with their right-arm medium if the need arises.
India, the only unbeaten team in the tournament, were displaced from the top of the table by South Africa the day before, but have the opportunity to claim back the pinnacle of the list again today. They have played a game less than the Proteas and seek victory against a team that not only is the defending champion but one they lost to at last year's T20 World Cup semifinal. A league stage face-off may not provide the ideal opportunity for revenge but a victory will undoubtedly bring a sense of satisfaction and redemption following India's crushing 10-wicket defeat to England last October. The current England team bears little resemblance to the dominant force that made them double World Champions and the opportunity is ripe for India to seize the advantage, with the remnants of England's former glory waiting to be exploited.
Here are some pointers surrounding the India vs England World Cup 2023 match in Lucknow:
- India have lost their last two World Cup matches to England – in 2019 and 2022
- India are second on the points table, while England are languishing in the bottom at ninth
- With Hardik Pandya unavailable, India are torn for choices on what promises to be a spin-friendly Lucknow surface
- Shreyas Iyer needs 69 runs to come the joint-second fastest Indian to complete 2000 ODI runs
- Shami has dismissed Buttler five times in the last 60 balls.
Follow all the updates here:
- Sun, 29 Oct 2023 10:18 AM
India vs England Live Score, IND vs ENG World Cup 2023: Danger of 16 dead rubbers
India vs England Live Score, IND vs ENG World Cup 2023: At the moment, New Zealand and Australia are third and fourth tied on eight points. There are four teams on four points and they are all placed fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth. That means that there is a four-point gap already between fourth place and fifth. For any of the teams below the top four to qualify, they not only need to win all of their remaining games, they need to pray that they also get favourable results in other matches. Conversely, it won't too long for the top four to be cemented and that would mean almost a week's worth of meaningless group stage matches in this World Cup. This was among the many reasons why this single group format was criticised back when it was introduced. While we saw a scenario where multiple teams were in contention for a top four spot even on the final match day of the group stage, we might just see the opposite happening this time around. Wonder if the ICC will be forced to rethink its approach at the end of that dead-rubbery week.
- Sun, 29 Oct 2023 10:10 AM
India vs England Live Score, IND vs ENG World Cup 2023: Shreyas Iyer can achieve something special here
India vs England Live Score, IND vs ENG World Cup 2023: With 1931 runs from 52 ODIs, Shreyas Iyer needs another 69 to complete 2000 runs. If he does it, Shreyas will become the joint second-fastest Indian batter to do so after Shikhar Dhawan – 48 innings. Even Virat Kohli is behind at 53. The fastest of course is Shubman Gill who took an unbelievable 38 innings to get there, just a few games back.
Shreyas has looked confident in the World Cup thus far but you get the feeling he is due for a big one. Barring a nerve-settling half-century against Pakistan, Shreyas has looked uber-promising but hasn't gone big. Today could be the occasion though. He is one of India's best batters against spin and with the Lucknow surface likely to assist Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, it will mark Shreyas' true litmus test.
- Sun, 29 Oct 2023 10:00 AM
India vs England Live Score, IND vs ENG World Cup 2023: India's training, a multiverse of all sorts
India vs England Live Score, IND vs ENG World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah and Shubman Gill gave a glimpse of what this Indian team would look like in an alternate time realm. In an unusual practice session, Kohli tried his hand at right-arm medium pace, Gill experimented with off-breaks, Jasprit Bumrah switched to bowling with his left hand, and Jadeja transformed into a right-arm spinner. It was a display of versatility and adaptability that seemed almost unthinkable until a while ago. This unexpected turn of events can be attributed to the absence of Hardik Pandya. His absence not only disrupts the team's balance, as India now requires a specialist bowler and a batter to fill his void, but it also highlights the necessity for a sixth-bowling option. In such a scenario, Kohli may need to step in, particularly if one of the frontline bowlers has an off day.
- Sun, 29 Oct 2023 09:50 AM
India vs England Live Score, IND vs ENG World Cup 2023: Ashwin in but for whom?
India vs England Live Score, IND vs ENG World Cup 2023: An extended session with both bat and ball during yesterday's nets all but confirms Ravichandran Ashwin's participation in today's game. With Lucknow expected to be a paradise for spinners, Ashwin is a sure shot starter, but it presents India another tricky situation: Who goes out? Surely, it has to be one of the pacers. Certainly not Mohammed Shami. The guy just picked a five-wicket-haul in his first World Cup match. Definitely not Jasprit Bumrah since well… he is the one making all the difference. Could it be Siraj? Hmmm, actually… why not? He has been playing non-stop and a one-game breather may just be the tonic needed for Siraj to recharge his batteries.
- Sun, 29 Oct 2023 09:40 AM
India vs England Live Score, IND vs ENG World Cup 2023: Are the semi-finalists already confirmed?
India vs England Live Score, IND vs ENG World Cup 2023: Seems like it. The World Cup has revealed a stark contrast between dominating teams and those struggling to find their footing, making it clear which four teams are on a trajectory toward the semifinals. It's safe to assert that Sri Lanka, Netherlands, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan can all but bid farewell to their campaigns, while Pakistan and England are hanging on by a thread. Meanwhile, India, New Zealand, South Africa, and Australia appear to be in scorching form, positioning themselves as strong contenders for the four coveted slots in the semifinals. Both the Men in Blue and the BlackCaps have exhibited consistency from the tournament's outset, but South Africa's series of one-sided victories and Australia's timely resurgence have propelled them into the mix as well. The next 16 league matches will determine which of these four teams will finish where in the top-4.
- Sun, 29 Oct 2023 09:30 AM
India vs England Live Score, IND vs ENG World Cup 2023: KL Rahul's bittersweet Lucknow return
India vs England Live Score, IND vs ENG World Cup 2023: KL Rahul has been a force to be reckoned with since his return to the team after a nearly four-month long break. In fact, the match against New Zealand marked the first time he was dismissed in this World Cup. Now, with the stage set for a highly anticipated clash between India and England today, Rahul finds himself returning to a venue with less than fond memories. It was at this very stadium in May of this year that Rahul sustained a hamstring injury while playing an IPL match, putting him on the sidelines. However, amid this setback, there is a silver lining. Rahul has displayed impeccable form since his comeback, recording scores of 111, 58, 52, and 97 and seems to have recaptured the same form that once made him an indispensable part of the team.
Today, as he returns to Lucknow, he undoubtedly aims to replace those unfortunate memories with another stellar performance.
- Sun, 29 Oct 2023 09:20 AM
India vs England Live Score, IND vs ENG World Cup 2023: One defeat, and it's curtains for the defending champions!
India vs England Live Score, IND vs ENG World Cup 2023: This is not England. It's an imposter that has turned up at the World Cup. Seems like England's killer instincts and the attacking mindset is all being channelled towards Bazball and their inclination towards Test cricket. They are the defending champions, but the performance has been nothing short of abject. After going down to New Zealand, a win over Bangladesh was expected, but the manner in which they have simply thrown in the towel against the likes of South Africa, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka, makes you wonder whether their heads are really in this World Cup anymore. We aren't saying this; their own former cricketers are. The equation is simple. A defeat today will bring curtains on England's World Cup campaign. However, if there ever was a moment for them to make a resounding comeback and demonstrate the true quality of this England team and the significance of their achievements over the past eight years, it is now. Will the defending champions please show up?
- Sun, 29 Oct 2023 09:10 AM
India vs England Live Score, IND vs ENG World Cup 2023: The Rivalry!
India vs England Live Score, IND vs ENG World Cup 2023: For the longest time, the rivalry between India and England was viewed as just another competition between the two cricketing powerhouses. It lacked the deep-seated emotions and intensity of matches like India vs Pakistan or India vs Australia but everything changed in 2011 when India suffered a humbling 0-4 defeat on English soil, igniting a whole new dimension in this fiery rivalry. Former captains Michael Vaughan and Nasser Hussain, who had previously been rather reserved, started expressing themselves and found themselves on the receiving end of strong verbal retorts from Sunil Gavaskar and Ravi Shastri.
This marked the inception of an escalating war of words that continues to intensify to this day. After both India and England secured comprehensive victories in series hosted in their respective countries, the stage was set for a truly enthralling Test series in 2021. Virat Kohli's India put up a spirited fight against Joe Root's England, coming close to a remarkable victory. The intensity was further fuelled by India's loss to England in the 2019 World Cup, and tensions reached their peak when the Three Lions outclassed India on their way to winning the T20 World Cup final in the previous year.
- Sun, 29 Oct 2023 09:00 AM
India vs England Live Score, IND vs ENG World Cup 2023: Hello and welcome!
India vs England Live Score, IND vs ENG World Cup 2023: Cricket fans, what is up? HT Sports is back to fill you in on another day of riveting action as your favourite Team India resumes its World Cup 2023 campaign after some much-needed time off. After defeating New Zealand by four wickets last Sunday in Dharamsala, Rohit Sharma and Co. are back and up for their next challenge, England. The defending champions, already on an all-time low, with 2 points from five matches, will run into their biggest challenge against a solid and an in-form Indian team, unbeaten thus far and eager to inflict a fifth straight loss on Jos Buttler's England, which in all probability, will send them home packing. Will the Indian juggernaut continue, or will England dig deep and push the tournament favourites? Sit back, relax. We are just getting started.