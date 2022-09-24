Home / Cricket / India W vs England W Live Score 3rd ODI: Harmanpreet-led IND eye cleansweep vs ENG in Jhulan Goswami's retirement match
India W vs England W Live Score 3rd ODI: Harmanpreet-led IND eye cleansweep vs ENG in Jhulan Goswami's retirement match

Updated on Sep 24, 2022 01:46 PM IST

India vs England Live Score Women's Cricket 3rd ODI: In Jhulan Goswami's final match before international cricket retirement, India face England in the third and final ODI at Lord's in London, on Saturday. Follow live cricket score and match updates of IND W vs ENG W here.

IND W vs ENG W 3rd ODI Live Score: Jhulan Goswami will play in her final match at Lord's.
IND W vs ENG W 3rd ODI Live Score: Jhulan Goswami will play in her final match at Lord's.(ANI)
ByHT Sports Desk
India women’s cricket team vs England women’s cricket team, 3rd ODI, Live Cricket Score and Updates: Having already secured the three-match series, India women's cricket team face England women's cricket team in the third ODI, at Lord's in London on Saturday. In what will also be former captain Jhulan Goswami's final match before international cricket retirement, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will aim for a cleansweep. Jhulan is the second legendary Indian cricketer to retire this year after Mithali Raj did so following the Women's World Cup. She holds the record for most wickets in women's ODIs (253) and no other bowler has reached the 200-wicket mark so far. Since her debut in 2002, she has represented India in 203 ODIs, 68 T20Is and 12 Tests.

Squads-

India W: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia(w), Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Harleen Deol, Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Dayalan Hemalatha, Jhulan Goswami, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Sneh Rana, Sabbhineni Meghana, Meghna Singh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Taniya Bhatia, Simran Bahadur

England W: Tammy Beaumont, Emma Lamb, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Danielle Wyatt, Amy Jones(w/c), Freya Kemp, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlotte Dean, Kate Cross, Lauren Bell, Issy Wong, Maia Bouchier, Alice Davidson Richards, Freya Davies

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sep 24, 2022 01:46 PM IST

    India Women's vs England Women's, 3rd ODI, Live: 'The Lord's game is very special for us', says Harmanpreet Kaur

    Ahead of the match, captain Harmanpreet said, "The Lord's game is very special for us because it's Jhulan's retirement and we wanted to enjoy that game without any pressure and I'm really happy that we were able to win today and now we can just have fun in that game."

  • Sep 24, 2022 01:34 PM IST

    India Women's vs England Women's, 3rd ODI, Live: Harmanpreet Kaur's side receives praise!

    Former India player and national selector Saba Karim hailed the Indian team, who registered their second-ever ODI series win in England. Speaking to Sports18, he said, "Incredible achievement and India has done this after 23 years if my memory serves me right. Wonderful performance by the ladies. It was so great to see Harmanpreet bat in that manner, she's batting with far more freedom which is very heartening to see. I feel at this stage the Indian side is largely dependent on Smriti Mandhana and Harman, whenever either one of them scores the other batters on the side tend to ride the wave, which is perfectly fine. So, it's good to see the Indian team doing so well in England."

  • Sep 24, 2022 01:15 PM IST

    India Women's vs England Women's, 3rd ODI, Live: Jhulan Goswami reveals her only regret

    Ahead of her final match, Jhulan said, "I have played two World Cup finals but couldn't win the trophy. That remains my only regret because you prepare for World Cup for four years. There is a lot of hard work. For every cricketer, it is a dream-come-true moment to win a World Cup."

  • Sep 24, 2022 01:02 PM IST

    India Women's vs England Women's, 3rd ODI, Live: Recent form

    India: W W W W W

    England: L L W W W

  • Sep 24, 2022 12:54 PM IST

    India Women's vs England Women's, 3rd ODI, Live: Hello and good afternoon everyone!

    Hello and good afternoon everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of today's third and final ODI between India and England, at Lord's. Today will also be veteran Jhulan Goswami's final match before international retirement and all eyes will be on the pacer! Stay tuned for some exciting cricket folks!

india women cricket team england women's team jhulan goswami lord's

