India W vs England W Live Score 3rd ODI: Harmanpreet-led IND eye cleansweep vs ENG in Jhulan Goswami's retirement match

India women’s cricket team vs England women’s cricket team, 3rd ODI, Live Cricket Score and Updates: Having already secured the three-match series, India women's cricket team face England women's cricket team in the third ODI, at Lord's in London on Saturday. In what will also be former captain Jhulan Goswami's final match before international cricket retirement, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will aim for a cleansweep. Jhulan is the second legendary Indian cricketer to retire this year after Mithali Raj did so following the Women's World Cup. She holds the record for most wickets in women's ODIs (253) and no other bowler has reached the 200-wicket mark so far. Since her debut in 2002, she has represented India in 203 ODIs, 68 T20Is and 12 Tests.

Squads-

India W: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia(w), Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Harleen Deol, Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Dayalan Hemalatha, Jhulan Goswami, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Sneh Rana, Sabbhineni Meghana, Meghna Singh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Taniya Bhatia, Simran Bahadur

England W: Tammy Beaumont, Emma Lamb, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Danielle Wyatt, Amy Jones(w/c), Freya Kemp, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlotte Dean, Kate Cross, Lauren Bell, Issy Wong, Maia Bouchier, Alice Davidson Richards, Freya Davies