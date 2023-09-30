India vs England live streaming World Cup warm-up match: When, where and how to watch IND vs ENG on TV and online

India vs England live streaming ODI World Cup warm-up match: From Colombo to Mohali to Indore to Rajkot and now to Guwahati. India have had a tiresome past couple of weeks, but the recent victories, of supreme significance - Asia Cup title and the 2-1 series win at home against Australia - have surely kept them upbeat, more so with the ODI World Cup all set to start with the warm-up matches scheduled across the country where each of the 10 participants will play two games before the tournament gets underway from October 5 onwards. India will play their first match against defending champions England at the Barsapara Stadium before travelling to Thiruvananthapuram for the second tie, on October 2, against Netherlands.

India vs England live streaming World Cup warm-up tie(BCCI Twitter)

India will try to keep their cards close and assess the England side, touted as among the top contenders for the trophy. The match will also give India a good opportunity to test Ravichandran Ashwin's batting which remains untested since his ODI return last week and Ravindra Jadeja, who seems to have struggled down the order for India. The match will also give a peak into India's middle-order strategy for the World Cup as well which has been the cynosure heading into event.

Here are the live streaming details of ODI World Cup 2023 warm-up match between England and India

When is the ODI World Cup 2023 warm-up match between England and India?

The ODI World Cup 2023 warm-up match between England and India will be played on September 30.

What time does the ODI World Cup 2023 warm-up match between England and India start?

The ODI World Cup 2023 warm-up match between England and India will start at 2:00 PM (IST). The toss will take place half an hour earlier.

Where is the ODI World Cup 2023 warm-up match between England and India being played?

The ODI World Cup 2023 warm-up match between England and India is being played at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati.

Which TV channels will broadcast the ODI World Cup 2023 warm-up match between England and India?

The ODI World Cup 2023 warm-up match between England and India will broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Where can I find the live streaming of the ODI World Cup 2023 warm-up match between England and India?

The live streaming of ODI World Cup 2023 warm-up match between England and India will be available on Disney+ Hotstar app and website. You can also follow the live score and updates here at hindustantimes.com.

